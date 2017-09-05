Ero-Manga Sensei Nude Filtered
Date: Sep 5, 2017 19:30 JST
Sister loving artist anime Ero-Manga Sensei has been transformed into an even more lewd animation than usual by an anonymous artist, who has removed the clothing of the anime’s various sexy girls for various scenes in an attempt to sate the endless lusts of otaku – though he may have missed the whole point of the exercise.
So they don't have to put effort into drawing detailed genitalia.
We can see that on the censor they drawed all the details.
We need more nude filters. They're the best at enhancing the quality.
Can anyone tell me how to Nude Filtered any animation...never see any site or artist how to make/design it, or any tutorial / guide, possible Link source...really need it now.
Import the animation sequence or video in after effects and duplicate the footage and create a mask on area you want to censor and animate it to follow thru the animation. Then apply a pixelated filter on the mask. Then with the top footage, have it clip onto the mask.
This is basically an animated nugikora (剥ぎコラ). For the animation part I'm not sure, but, those answers seem to be the best approach. Here are some example of nugikora:
KonoSuba 2
http://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm30717146
Sansha Sanyou
http://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm29084516
Musaigen no Phantom World
http://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm27990358
Re: Zero Kara
http://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm29132200
(I couldn't find on Youtube, sorry.)
These are only one image, not an animation, but he shows the process. To make an animation, just do the same thing on every frame
must logi etc...
1. export every frame to jpg/png (or screenshot will do just fine)
2. edit the picture of each frame with your favourite image editor
3. combine every frame with your favourite video editor
4. encode and package
5. done
