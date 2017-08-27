Supple and tan Fate maiden Nitocris may yet be the most fitting character for established cosplayer Non, as her luscious tan was easily imitated by the dusky cosplayer – naturally elevating the sex appeal of the cosplay with hardly any effort.
The brown is in all of us.
Non's skin tone drives me wild. So sexy.
I want to cum on non's brown skin.
Post about Non? Let's go down to the comment section for talk of her having/had a penis! Keepin it fresh.
Has anyone ever figured out of Non is actually a woman, or just post-op?
If you had the chance to fuck her, would you actually care?
Does it even matter?
Implants for sure, so i'd say post-op.
full transition? who knows, maybe just a tuck & tape.
Irrelevant: I'd happily suck a milkshake directly out her asshole with no straw.
Non is unique. She's an old hag but maintains an outrageously sexy bod.
Best ass in all cosplay perhaps.
Someone NEEDS to teach that photographer about FRAMING THE SHOT!!!
Really, he was way too close on all of the pictures, he cut her legs off on most of them, which is a shame because she has great legs) and he couldn't even center her properly when she was supposed to be!!
Why the hell does any idiot think that all there is to a picture is point and click? And with the megapixel cameras we have today you NEVER get closer than 15 feet! 20 is better! You can reframe the shot with software when you get home, to make things better composed or centered.
She's a good looking woman, she should get a professional to take her pictures, not some incompetent amateur!!
Actually these are better framed than the usual cosplay shots that forgot that the girls got shoes at all. Same goes for ass, we get some ass here. So this is like half way there. Also love non cos she really goes for pefection or at least sexy.
Getting in close is called a close-up for a reason!
FFS not every shot needs to fully capture her in each and every photo - god damn, get some perspective...
Oh but you think a 20MP camera is easy to come by? Suuuure - why not just shoot everything on your iPhone like every other Apple sheeple. Everything has a cost - cameras, photographers, going to a location without disruption or the property owners permission.
You clearly didn't think this through did you?
Yeah, they're easy to come by and cheap as hell.
It's obvious you've never shot before, I do it professionally. You don't need tons of equipment to do a good job, just an eye for composition, and a decent editing program (used to be you needed a good enlarger and darkroom, which cost more than your camera).
I don't care what virgin faggots in comment section says she's hot and damn son I would give everything I have to fuck her as much as I want.
Looks like that new SF5 character.
Japan really likes Egyptian waifus lately.
Like Ramses :d
she is getting old
