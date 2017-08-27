Netflix Threatens Death Note Sequels

The director of the highly despised Netflix Death Note movie has stated that he would like to take part in directing any future sequels to the film, risking his reputation and the sanity of Death Note fans as a result – if the low performing film’s sequel ever even gets green-lit.

The director’s statement on the matter when interviewed:

“I pitched it as at least a two-film series, maybe three, knowing this was the origin story. We definitely designed the film so it plays a closed loop. Sequels are never guaranteed.”

One of the common complaints many had about the film was that Light acts nothing like his original Japanese counterpart; the director had this to say in his defense:

“Ultimately, what we did was, the original Light character from the source material is in this film. What happened is it’s kind of been split into the two characters. Light and Mia, in this case, make up the whole character.”

The movie has been bearing the brunt of the hatred from hardcore fans:

The director has noted that a sequel for the film is apparently still a possibility if enough people watch it – but considering how much attention the controversy has brought it hordes of fans will likely go see the film just to confirm its badness for themselves, which means a sequel may very well be on its way.

Ridiculous moments from the Netflix movie that will not only further fuel hatred for it but possibly serve as the reaction many may have to this news: