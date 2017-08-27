Netflix Threatens Death Note Sequels
- Date: Aug 27, 2017 19:14 JST
The director of the highly despised Netflix Death Note movie has stated that he would like to take part in directing any future sequels to the film, risking his reputation and the sanity of Death Note fans as a result – if the low performing film’s sequel ever even gets green-lit.
The director’s statement on the matter when interviewed:
“I pitched it as at least a two-film series, maybe three, knowing this was the origin story. We definitely designed the film so it plays a closed loop. Sequels are never guaranteed.”
One of the common complaints many had about the film was that Light acts nothing like his original Japanese counterpart; the director had this to say in his defense:
“Ultimately, what we did was, the original Light character from the source material is in this film. What happened is it’s kind of been split into the two characters. Light and Mia, in this case, make up the whole character.”
The movie has been bearing the brunt of the hatred from hardcore fans:
The director has noted that a sequel for the film is apparently still a possibility if enough people watch it – but considering how much attention the controversy has brought it hordes of fans will likely go see the film just to confirm its badness for themselves, which means a sequel may very well be on its way.
Ridiculous moments from the Netflix movie that will not only further fuel hatred for it but possibly serve as the reaction many may have to this news:
Another anime to live action ruined... just STOP!!
I don't even understand why they are trying. I have never heard of a live action adaptation which fans of the original liked and that should be a clear indicator that it's time to stop wasting money on producing pieces of shit that make the original look bad.
Live action Rurouni Kenshin movies were fucking amazing.
Won't it be weird if it failed? You ARE aware it's a samurai series, right? Like, look around the pile you dingus.
the first Ruroni Kenshin was good. I haven't seen he sequels though
I still remember Haganai author trolling on the net about how cringy the live action looked before it actually debuted on cinemas...
It's not made for fans. It's made for normal folk. Stop going to watch them.
to be fair, the Japanese live action was better than this piece of shit.
Lol no. It was worse: it was cringe inducing boredom. At least the American adaptation was hilariously bad and had Willem Dafoe.
Nobody cares if it has Will-i-am Defuck, It's a shit adaptation with a fag lead.
No
lol no
There was no reason to split Light like that. He turned Light into a completely unlikable character with insanely bad acting. L was turned into someone who would shoot at people? wtf.
What do you expect from westerners? They have ran out of imaginations a long time ago. Stupid now rules there.
yes, because the Japanese live action movies are the epitome of... bwahahahahahahaha... I couldn't finish
They're better than explosions, explosions, explosions, everywhere actually.
IDIOT
@20:11 Anon, CRIMEA RIVER
Lies. All movies made in the glorious Nippon are flawless and perfect when being compared to anything made in the West.
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!
TROLL
have you ever seen the AOT movie? so many changes, and he special effects were garbage, which is so important when it comes to live action
Please. AoT is one of the better examples. The Japanese manage to screw up their own media all the time. Let's just watch the Tekken anime or 3DCG films to see them screw that pooch.
I don't think you can really trust metacritic and rotten tomatoes for a "Legit review"
Of course they are an aggregation of many critics and user reviews lol Just like when their dumbshit don't sell, they just blame the fanbase and the whole world
shit happens when an anime is hit by "AMERICANIZING BEAM"
what rwby than anon
An american product? Wasn't hit by the americanization beam if its already an american product.
Shit happens when an anime is hit by "any other medium beam!" Almost all anime that is turned into a movie is trash.
Honestly if they just borrowed the name and came up with their own scenarios, not just about L and.. ugh.. Light, they could pull it off.
A new deathnote drops down to a local highschool in the US, reference the occurances in Japan for detectives, bring in the bloke who'll solve the case and voila! Problem solved.
Misioisin did an "American" Death Note. And he did it right.
I'll be honest: I had fun with this movie. It was bad, but it was an entertaining kind of bad. Willem Dafoe as Ryuk was great, and the guy who played L really went all out with the stupid shit L does in the anime and manga until the second or third half of the film where he goes crazy. That being said, the movie would've been a passable b movie if it wasn't for the fact that it's called Death Note.
now more people can relate to why i dislike the new superhero movies for not sticking to the source material.
knowing little to nothing about death note going into watching the movie, i thought it was descent at face value.
I watched it and for me it was more entertaining than anime.
Live-action movies are so fucking trash, not only it's bad in the west, even in Japan. Look at Jojo diamond is unbreakable, some scenes were changed and ruined. The stand's look good but the battle crys are weak as fuck. Compare it to anime, the anime does it alot better.
and This Death Note isn't even Death Note, it's just another cheap ass hollywood movie just like The Rings remake movie (2017 version).
Yes.
white actors act better than japanese actors unless it is only voice acting
That scream caused me laugh.
Please No tflix, no more fucking up animento live action. Just, do not.
If you want to stay on water.
Good news
wow, that's a pretty bad screaming. it looks like something out of a Nickelodeon tv show.
It's still much better than 2015 TV Drama.
Odd, I loved the drama series. I was a little upset at some changes at first but it got so good and tense.
tfw the movie was actually decent. It's like a solid 7/10
especially if you're hired by the studio....
Look.This is actually pretty good.It shows references to things that actually happen in the anime.This is netflix after all doing death note in it's own way.Naturally there will be changes,there always are.Over all tho I enjoyed it.This wasn't as bad as I figured it would be.Nit even bad.And I was expecting another movie in the works
So is the movie actually bad?
Or is it just a bunch of asshurt fanboys that go apeshit and call it bad without ever even watching it?
I dont give a fuck if Light is japanese or not. It doesnt change the story or effect the plot or anything if hes japanese, german, english, scandinavian, or whatever.
It's a Final Destination with death personified and "Death Note" in the title.
It's meant for people who has no idea what anime is
It's alright but nothing I'd watch again.
The fact that pissed off a lot of people is not his ethnicity but the fact they altered lights entire personality like stated above. You can alter stories and add or take away people but at least try to leave the characters personality that people love or hate alone.
Do you know which one death note adaptation butchering character more? That fucking awful 2015 Japanese TV Drama. Holy shit, Light so pussy and an idol otaku, and L becoming edgy ikemen with cleanesses complex. Near become a cute grill but her split personality with Mello ruined her image.
Anyone who expecting something good from Jdrama is even more delusional than people who expected something good out of this.
Yeah,that Japanese drama is even worse than this piece of crap.
If you're a Death Note fan, it's very bad. If you've never seen Death Note... maybe passable?
The biggest issue is that Light Turner is the dumbest character in the movie. He's a geeky, unpopular high school kid who first uses the Death Note to brutally murder a class bully and then immediately reveals his newfound power to Mia, a girl he barely knows, in order to impress her.
There's no semblance of the battle of wits between Light and L that carried the series. Without going into too many spoilers, the seemingly sole piece of evidence that sets L to 100% certainty that Light is Kira is that Kira didn't kill Light's father.
The actor playing L does a fantastic job, but the script in later parts of the movie loses touch with who L is supposed to be.
Having just watched the mist I can say that shit characters are a netflix forte, they must assume these kinds of dumbasses are what sell.
Yeah, the first half Life is good old L, but later half what the fuck is that?! He become so dumb and act without thinking, not L at all.
I have not seen the full movie just a few bits here and there, and from what I've seen it's solidly mediocre. One of those "There is nothing else on that I particularly would like to see so I might as well watch what's already on my screen." type of movie.
Don't go in expecting anything like the anime, the entire atmosphere is off. For a good example compared the first confrontation between L and Light in the anime and the netflix movie, both of which can be found on youtube.
Yeah it's fine, it's made for normal "young adults" but of course le fanboys ruining everything for everyone as normal.
Asshurt Fanboys. I loved the anime, and while the movie is obviously not the anime. my family members who dont like anime much watched it and enjoyed it quite a lot.
It actually wasn't horrible at all. So yeah, it's mostly butthurt weaboo fanboys whining.
I think it's mostly that ppl actually have a certain set of standards when it comes to good content. and ppl like you just have a very low one.
Well if you think the original anime is of a high standard story and plot wise you're on a highway to nowhere my friend. It's fine for teenagers who want to feel edgy.
We're just going to go after people who actually enjoy things now? "You like it but I don't so fuck you."