Oide Yo! Mizuryuu Kei Land Boasts Plenty of “Rides”
The highly anticipated Oide Yo! Mizuryuu Kei Land has finally released its first sex-laden episode, with the seductive animation proving to be as ridiculous and erotic as its source material and no doubt earning a wealth of praise as a result.
Omake:
Tits are a tad to big for my tastes but looks pretty hot anyway. I just wish they would stop using like EE or F cups in every hentai and use something more average for a change Like C or something.
Damn sexy animation. Seems they cooled it with the blurry boobs too. Only 1 part was ruined by the fake added blur (just that short clip with the girl grinding up against the pole).
This Hentai looks like a glossy version of Pollenic Girls Attack. I approve.
lol ikr.
LoL! An adult theme part that is well known... N~I~C~E~~_-
Good adaptation from T-rex of a work of mizuryu sensei, in your face Poro clonefaces studio.
Note to Mizuryu Key:
YOUR MALE CHARACTERS LOOK FUCKABLE TOO, HAVE THEM DO GAY SEX, TOO!
good nice
Oh wow this doujin got a hentai now ? now i know what i will watch this evening.
So I just watched it. Honestly it left a lot to be desired. its only 15 minutes long the first actual sex scene isn't until 8 minutes in. Before that there is a couple sporadic 10 second clips. But the rest of the entire first half is basically two different groups of friends (the two males and the 3 females) explaining the park to their first timers. Explained through dialogue and still images.
The second half isn't much better either. You get less than 5 minutes of H which is constantly broken up by dialogue.
I watched it and it was not bad. But I personally prefer Aneki! My Sweet Elder Sister or Fela Pure Mitarashi-san (...). The animation was not bad!
...we're sorry, this area is temporarily closed for maintenance with a pressure cleaner.
been a while since I seen a hentai of this high quality
whoa i'd love a park like that :D
no fatties allowed
call me again when they open the kiddy pool.
lolicon alert! lol xD
xD..... geez.
A brilliant hentai after a long while. Animation looks brilliant too. Can't wait for tonights session
It's T-Rex studio that's why. I thank that it isn't QB
what a f u cking loser
You r a fucking loser too m8 coz who the fuck r you for saying that shit......
We're anonymous, you're anonymous, who the fuck are you? You sound like a grade schooler.
You are hardly in a position to complain, considering you are just as much of a loser for even visiting this site.
Its like Hosea complaining about whores.
It's sad that in this park, no one under the age of 20 is allowed in.
if you read the h-manga there is a day care for the kids while the adults have fun. The caretakers are all female. They teach them about sex. Lol.
Shota content removed, as expected. Sad.
perfect
her*
There's a special chapter where the mom fucks his shota son but it was just like 2 pages
If Amagi Brilliant Park had just done this, the show would've been over in a couple of episodes.
HIV Land xD.
It is stated in Mizuryuu Land Day 1 that everyone must present a STDs free test before entering the park. And they are given permeable condom that kills sperms as contraceptive measure.
Its always the black haired idiot cuck and the piss blond jerk.
That black haired idiot gets just as much pussy as the blondie. They trade partners. No cucks here.
Pussy which then gets pummeled by the other guy and the other whore says "do your best" and "nice soft fucking" for consolation. Later he says pummeled pussy is special and ends up in an Anthony Burch type relationship(see the doujin).
Yes. Totally not a cuck.
I can understand what you are saying but this park has rules, this was swapping with no ill intent... the blonde guy was having a good time and never was trying to hurt his friend (he was a crazy nympho that is all) and the black hair dude knew this (the girl free sex patch) and she also told him that she was a slut... he was the one who decided to be with her not imposed like so many other titles that went the cuck route... however one thing I agree with you at least they could draw the other guy differently (most of the time they use this cookie cutter type of guy - The blonde or the scummy gaze/arrogant type of guy to do this deeds)…
Why? You blonde?
well, there's only 4 choices, blonde, black, brunnette, or red head. Unless you're gray, you old coot
You forgot albinos, like the much hated Bell Cranel
Oh I see how it is, now this girls are getting nude and having sex.