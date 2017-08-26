Men-Only Carriages Petition “Has Over 2000 Supporters”
In an attempt to gain for men the same unnecessary privileges as Japan’s superbly pampered women, a petition demanding men-only train carriages has received a surprising number of signatures.
Despite being started over a year ago, the petition has finally managed to gain traction, with the main desire for such a privilege being due to men having no form of escape from harassment or false accusations themselves – the petition mentions that if women truly want equality between the sexes, then men must have the same insane privileges.
Opinions on the subject mostly seemed to poke fun at the requested change:
“Make an otaku-only carriage and keep it separate.”
“Provide a personal carriage for the elderly too please.”
“Make virgin-only carriages too and isolate them.”
“Each carriage should separate people by academic background.”
“A feeding ground for homos.”
“I request that personal carriages be made for buses as well.”
“Install surveillance cameras before anything else.”
“When I get on a train I don’t want to be arrested on false accusations.”
“Make a car for LGBT too! This is sexual discrimination!”
“It would smell. I definitely wouldn’t ride in one.”
The petition has managed to accrue over 2200 signatures, though with this being an internet petition its chances do not seem favorable.
I can see why they would want to.. There is woman and girls that make fake accusations thinking it's fun to ruin peoples lives.
There is from what I read on the internet a 16 year old girl has put more than 9 young men into prison.. Lies about age than sicks cops on them.
She stated in a review she thinks it's fun to ruin these young men's lives.. And the law let's her continue to bait them in and arrest them afterwards.
Law is so crooked in the US I imagine its worse in Japan where telling a girl that her pantsu are showing gets you arrested.
A Japanese friend recently told me that Japanese law has started to cover women doing nasty shit to men, instead of pretending that women can only be victims.
About time humanity had some REAL FUCKING PROGRESS.
They would also do so to extort the men they accused. "give me money and I won't say anything." So far the only difference I have truly noticed is women in America do it primarily to cover up their mistakes, attention, or for fun. Then again, it most likely does happen where they are doing it for a quick payday, with little to no repercussion.
Sure why don't you like your little story and show some proof.
Since when was proof required for sexual harassment accusations to ruin peoples lives?
As someone who worked as a Janitor... A men only carriage would most likely be cleaner than a women only one. Women are dirty as fuck, they litter and don't clean up after themselves when they are in a women only place.
Hire females to clean up after females.
Yeah, I've been told multiple times that public women's toilets are filthy as fuck, they don't wipe after peeing, and leave blood and tampons everywhere.
No idea if that's true for Japan, though.
Turn everyone into girls, problem solved.
japanese men already are
Why does there need to be a women only train in the first place? Just get rid of that and there wont be a problem anymore.
Because some guys think that non consensual groping is acceptable.
Shouldn't they just punish those guys instead?
(after a fair trial where decisions are based on evidence, and false accusations lead to proper sanctions, of course)
That's not the way to go. What's next? All train cars segregated by gender as if Japan was fucking Saudi Arabia or somewhere like that? I mean, we're partly there, seeing how the Japanese version of The Witcher is the same that was sold in islamic countries, with all the t&a covered.
This is stupid.
Replace train seats with sleep capsules. Passengers select their destination and they get shelved in a capsule until they get there. That way nobody will interact with anyone else. Perfect!
It is stupid... so is having female only trains.
They literally have an insurance policy for accidental groping, I think it's a good idea..
Dumb request the only other sound request would be carriages that allow unrestricted wanted/unwanted sexual heterosexual contact with the disclaimer being if you enter this cabin u asked for it
In Japan as a Man, riding Public transit, make sure you always have both hands above the crowd on the upper bar of the train/bus, have your briefcause between your legs, only grab for it when placing it getting on, or getting off. I'm a white canadian, and this is just considered law for men in japan who don't want to be harrased.
I love the op picture. Jeanne's amusement while she is showing absolute superiority, Saber's defiant battle, full of embarassment knowing that she lost. Artist is truly great.
Can you even imagine how smelly that carriage will be?
I mean, Woman pay attention to these kinda things but Men on the other hand...
I'd like to see this happen just to see how women react. The fake groping accusations would drop to zero and they might come up with some other scheme. After having significantly less problems as a male only train... A few months in , women will complain men have better/faster trains than women, you know it's true.
Wait, so... the future of equality is segregation? Really?
Well if you proud misogynistic men would love to get groped by these 2000+ deviant guys, どうぞ。
As fun as it is to rally behind things like this just to cause a shit storm, i cant help but to think GAY!
Does that mean that you think that women only carriages to be lesbian?
Probably. I notice that most people can only see things in terms of sex, and assume everyone else must be the same as them.
well i've heard (though i have no idea how truthful it is) that false accusations of groping for blackmail are quite common in japan, so it makes sense.
What is next, gaijin-only carriages?
That would be awesome. No more crowds.
I love the gaijin re-entry line at the airport when returning to Japan. It's always empty! You get through immigration faster than the Japanese citizens!
