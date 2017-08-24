Brothel Sex Doll “More Popular Than Real Girls”
- Date: Aug 24, 2017 04:27 JST
A sex doll “working” at an Austrian brothel has become so popular that a 2nd girl had to be purchased in order to keep up with demand, with the unrelenting lust for the inanimate object apparently even exceeding the demand for real women.
The first sex doll, Fanny (who is 5ft 1in and weighs 84lbs), costs potential partners £80 ($94) an hour, with the rather busy woman often being booked for several days in a row – sex dolls are apparently becoming a common staple amongst other Austrian brothels as well, with women apparently being outclassed by hunks of silicone and plastic.
The highly promiscuous Fanny:
Sex doll fetishes are reportedly on the rise according to experts, who have also surmised that yet more brothels will acquiring dolls in order to meet the demands of customers; insight into why men are becoming more interested in sex dolls over real women has been provided by psychologist Gerti Senger:
“First, the man can do anything with the doll. Second, every intention is turned off, which can be a factor with a prostitute.”
In addition to the above, Senger described the phenomenon of dolls being more popular than prostitutes as “a real autistic tendency,” as surely the precious women could not be at fault here…
Next we will see feminist group complain that having sex with one is the same as raping a woman.
lol, they already are.
If men breathe, it's the same as raping women.
Y chromosomes are instant rape felony.
Not only that... no one likes competition:
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/779841/Sex-robot-brothel-Lumidolls-Barcelona-prostitutes-complain-police
"They do not listen to you or caress you, they do not comfort you or look at you. They do not give you their opinion or drink a glass of champagne with you.”
That actually sounds really pleasant.
The final was funny 10.points ..
But taking it seriously:
They do not listen to you or caress you, they do not comfort you or look at you ..
And who guarantees that caress, comfort or looking at you, the feeling is true?
These days they do not give an opinion, but imposes.
And the champagne you probably paid will go down the drain, if you disagree with something ..
Thanks to the media, feminists and their advice, living as a couple are getting worse ..
The media and government care more about gay and trans and their rights.
In several countries laws favor women more even when they are brazenly lying.
Especially in europe with the arrival of immigrants, imagine the dissimination of stds in brothels ..
I'm not impressed by the demand for silicon girls being on the rise.
"They do not listen to you or caress you, they do not comfort you or look at you."
Girls don't even do this nowadays, anyway.
They have reduced their own value down to the warm wet hole between their legs by turning their backs on all of the things about femininity that men were attracted to.
Why bother with all of their drama when the only thing left they have of value to a man can be cast out of a silicone mold?
These dolls does the one thing that most men desire: for the women to just shut the hell up!
Oh god this is comedy gold:
"Janet, a prostitute with over 30 years in the industry, who works in the city’s Raval district said: "It is another strategy of the patriarchy that presents us as objects without rights or soul""
Literally the same argument that feminist have made against prostitutes in general for decades.
Well I guess if these bimbos had brains they wouldn't be prostitutes.
30 years in the industry.. time for retirement.
At this point the idea of feminism has basically become a buzzword for sensitive neo-soccer moms to complain about something. No actual reason for it, no actual social injustice being committed; just some shit that makes them feel insecure and confused. It's fucking sick and an insult to people who gave up so much for actual fucking equal rights.
Funny story that I need to vent about anyway, there was a woman on the bus the other day who accused me of oppressing her by not looking at her cleavage. Yeah seriously I'm not even joking, she said that she had worn her cleavage out to get some male gaze so that she could feel better about herself since she was feeling shitty lately so the fact that I wasn't looking meant that I wanted her to feel like crap so that she'd feel like she needed to pursue me, basically I was in essence negging her by not gawking at her.
I mean to be fair she had (natural looking) melons the size of her head that were only being held in her tiny tank top by quantum physics so yeah I had looked but I was trying to be more stealthy about it so that I wouldn't be called a perv ya know?
But then I got called one for not openly looking! WTF IZ DIS SHIET MODUMB FEMALENIST!?!?!?!
Note to self: always look at cleavage.
Lol, them feminazi already are, and they are starting to come out trying to force down a shat ban on this everywhere they can, as they did with many hentai and cartoon bans already.
Them fake sjw and fake tradcon can go get fooked, in bed together coercing with other gov agencies, corporations, and other puppeteer entities, to put us under surveillance like them darn dirty commies did, and strip whatever freedom we have left, as guaranteed by The Constitution.
Next we see people who are so hung up on politics they mention it about everything. Oh wait..
Next we see people denying basic reality so much that they complain about seeing politics everywhere. Oh wait..
understandable...the user doesn't have to be preoccupied if the doll will judge him too small, too big, too hairy, too fat, too skinny, too dark and so on and so forth and there is no chance at diseases (as long as it washed properly) or pregnancies, don't ask for outings, doesn't complains about its day, don't have any feelings (for now...A.I. is coming soon it seems...)the doll is there to take all like the champ it is...human kind is fucked...we are completely and utterly fucked...
did the model the faces off trannies?
Seriously. This is like, I'd rather jack it with of those "egg" "cup" things. Downside: no titties. Upside: no horrible rubberface!
Maybe it looks better in low lighting?
The souls of men have left this world.
Nope, they've been drained by the women in this world.
And society.
Can confirm.
For each feminist in the world complaining about girls being sexual objects these dolls will become more popular
... and gone to a better world than this one.
Lol just buy an onahole. The one i got would drain any dude in a matter of minutes. It's not comparable to actual women as their body heat, weight, movement, sounds, all stimulate far better than silicone, but it will do for a quick nut.
Using a doll that is being rented out to other dudes is all types of red flags. No Way! Better be right out the package if you think i am using it.
Isn't that the same as fucking a woman that has been fucked by hundreds of other men?
minus the biological hooks for std transmission.
"you can say the same thing about women. I met girls that suck a man then kiss they significant other when they arrive home right after. you would never know bro."
How the hell did you see that? I'm seriously curious.
you can say the same thing about women. I met girls that suck a man then kiss they significant other when they arrive home right after. you would never know bro.
You're assuming it's been washed between sessions.
I've seen a video/post on this site years ago about a prostitute in a blowjob brothel in Japan, talking about her life doing blowjobs all day, then going home to her boyfriend and kissing him with the same mouth that sucked some 20 men earlier... So it's not impossible. Also remember that episode from Game of Thrones where that hooker had cum in her mouth then proceeded to kiss the next customer? Fucking gross... That's why you don't kiss prostitutes ffs.
I've been wondering why you don't see more porn videos using silicone dolls, but I suspect it's because it's cheaper to hire real women.
Damn these dolls look terrifying
Of course, they plaster them all over every media, the cut open images or the worst possible models, as the default examples.
Free and objective media as the fourth estate, lol. Even fart and shat jokes are funnier. And we would not be in this situation if they just left us "2ch lowlife" anime watchers alone.
>putting your dick in a fleshlight that's been used by thousands of other men
NOPE.
That's the same reason why I would never fuck a prostitute.
Stick with preteen girls before their minds are indoctrinated to shit.
Reminds me a tbfp joke from Yakuza 4. The blow-up doll at the hostess club does a better job, the girls will be replaced. Heh
My comment may be lost in the sea of other comments but I can attest that real prostitutes aren't all they are cracked up to be. They aren't like how they used to be in decades past where you pay a girl for a special time to have a pleasurable moment together. Now, they just want you to shut up and cum and be out the door as quick as possible.
I am a 30yo virgin now but back when I was 23 I was lonely and stupid and thought I might as well lose my virginity to a prostitute. She made fun of my foot fetish. She made sly remarks about my small dick. She insulted my body and before I left she told me I had the hairiest ass she'd had ever seen. She also wouldn't let me do anything I actually wanted to do - sexual wise. I even told her in the beginning I was a virgin and didn't know what I was doing and asked for assistance to which she just laid there like a fucking cow with a blank stare and no expression on her face. Like I was supposed to fucking take the lead and magically know what to do! I poked her ass with my dick a few times while I was fidgeting around trying to find her vagina opening and she yelled at me and eventually slapped me while shouting, "I said no Greek!!"
It was, by far, the worst experience I've ever had in my life and afterwards I felt my $300 went down the drain. Oh, and by the way, we didn't even have sex. Her horrible attitude just made me couldn't get hard. After that experience I vowed to just stay a virgin until I get a gf. Obviously, that hasn't happened yet and I'm too old now for sex so I figure I'm going to die a virgin. I can honestly see why men would rather fuck dolls
FUCK WOMEN
"FUCK WOMEN"
aparently not anymore lol.
What a terrible prostitute.
As far as I know, women on average just suck at having sex. Most of my exes were like a sack of potato, motionless and just waiting to be serviced.
oOunds like they're being selfish and expect you to do all of it for them.
When I was a 21 year old virgin, my main goal in life was to not be a 22 year old virgin. I took the same route you did, and went to a prostitute.
While I wasn't belittled by the woman, she did just lay there. Frankly it was a horrible experience, and I understand completely why sex dolls can be popular with men who are going to a prostitute in the first place.
If anyone else reading this is a virgin, learn from 14:53 Anon and me: DON'T try to lose your virginity to a whore. It's worse than you can imagine. It's worse than staying a virgin, to be honest.
i lost my virginity at 28 years old to my then gf. did all I could for her only to have my heart broken. since then, women are only cum dumps to me. no affection involved just fuck their brains out. I guess u could say i'm treating them as dolls now.
I've been your shoe once brother, but not to such an extent. Can't say I fully understand how you feel but at least to some degree
LMAO you are pathetic, man. I hope this is a joke.
Sounds terrible.