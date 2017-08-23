RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Looking Glass


Splatoon 2 “Overrun by LGBTQWTF”

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-1

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-13

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-15

Another controversy has arisen in the western “Miiverse” of Splatoon 2, this time with the LGBT community attempting to rub their pride in the faces of their evil cis oppressors as they post walls of text celebrating their courageous life choices, as opposed to using furry pics like everyone else.

Some of the illustrations (or messages rather) that players have been posting as the game descends into degeneracy spiraling egged on by the usual suspects in the gaming media:

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-1

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-2

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-3

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-4

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-5

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-6

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-7

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-8

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-9

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-10

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-11

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-12

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-13

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-14

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-15

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-16

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-17

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-18

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-19

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-20

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-21

Splatoon2-LGBT-Invasion-Illustrations-22

Unfortunately it seems apart from the children the game actually targets, the only ones left around to see the missives of these genderfluid otherkins will be the furry fandom.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    109 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:26 23/08/2017 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    As a trans female, I just want to say this is truly embarrassing. I can't understand why these freaks feel the need to shove their insecurities down everyone's throats. I guess it makes them feel better about themselves, but it is harmful not only to their own movement, but also to the general public discourse. We could be talking about actual intellectual pursuits, or we could be creating art and culture, or we could be learning to understand and respect one another, but instead everyone is just yelling, "hey look at me! I'm super special and everyone who isn't special like me is stupid!"

    I mean, can these people not even see that they are creating and furthering the same level of intolerance that they are lashing out against? They are making themselves, and other non-vocal trans look like fools.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:20 24/08/2017 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    oh, its easy to explain.

    these people dont care about LGBT, just like a large chunk of people rabblerousing over the confederate monuments dont really care about that. no, what they really care about is baiting, they're baiting responses from the other side for the hell of it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:15 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Its all ignorant the civil war wasnt even abiut slavery until the emancipation proclamation was created 2 years after it started in order to get world views on the government's side, the north blockaded the south's trade with England, starving them without compensation, only 15% of land owners had slaves. The North raped, murdered, and burned down most of the south, they were defending themselves and their families, yet became "evil" when the government made it about slavery.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:19 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nobody should allow statues to be taken down by Communist terrorists.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:24 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I was going to say something like that. Real trans people don't go around harping on about "pride" and forcing everyone to worship them.

    Extremist assholes have been co-opting "minority" groups, speaking on their behalf and using them to push agenda. They don't represent what they claim to be part of.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:07 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    At least you understand that what you are doesn't have to be a worldly statement. It's just a pent up community lashing out for cries for attention. Don't feel embarrassed, just keep being you.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:03 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    The problem is the ones who do this are too stupid to see the irony, its like BLM killing random white cops on the east coast cause one on the west coast was racist and killed a black guy, it undermines your entire movement and just makes everyone hate you and ignore anything you might be trying to say.

    Honestly I prefer the furries to this, at least furries understand they aren't liked by anyone, these tumblrtards are just straight up stupid and think that if they yell at everyone for long enough then they'll be accepted by everyone.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:25 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    They're just using groups like BLM as an excuse to break the law and get away with fucking other people up.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:29 24/08/2017 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    the fuck does your made up account of BLM have anything to do with these trannies being weirdos?

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:32 24/08/2017 # ! Good (+0.8)

    BLM is even worse than the trannies, because they kill people. They are the puppets of Soros✡, who finances many of these movements that do nothing but harm.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:39 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Analogy. It's in dictionary, look it up.

    Avatar of ♥Jacky la Mort♥
    Comment by ♥Jacky la Mort♥
    03:01 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Soros needs to die already and his whole organisation with him, he's a terrible person inside and out (seriously, there's not a single picture where this living mummy doesn't look like a hellspawn whose skin is flaking off).

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:13 26/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Genre"? Really, Human Race?
    Thousands of years of evolution for this?

    Probably soon Nintendo will have to send a software update pack to avoid political speeches at Splatoon because this is already starting to spoil the game.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:56 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    keep being insightful
    if we have more people that think like that than the world would be less toxic and cancerous

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:08 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    What you were born with between your legs defines your gender, not what you "feel" like, Or else those thousands of crazies that believe they are aliens trapped in human bodies would be walking around with green skin and not in the nut house

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:33 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think part of the problem is everybody keeps mixing the meaning of words together. They can't differentiate between biological birth gender and other shit anymore.

    Destruction of the language leads to destruction of comprehension and communication.

    It's like how some people can't differentiate between reality and fiction, but worse.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:43 26/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    most of these are not really from LGBT. They are just SJW trying to be a heroic asshole.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:04 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, that's probably exactly what they want to do. It's trolling.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:41 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    80% of the users here think you have a mental illness for being trans, just fyi. You're barking up the wrong tree.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:11 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Current comment popularity says strictly otherwise...

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:55 26/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    look again.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:20 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah lol. I was going to say, this person's talking to the wrong community.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:31 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I hate my gender because I feel it's a big reason why people often treat me like shit. But even I think that such beliefs are a form of "mental illness". It's definitely not healthy.

    I also think it's a mental illness to feel the need to constantly shove "pride" in everyone's faces. Real pride comes from achievement, not from boasting about how you were born, like a fucking loser.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:44 24/08/2017 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    > As a trans female

    So are you a dude wearing a dress, taping your dick up and pretending to be a chick, or a chick who dresses like a dude?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:53 25/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Its just a degenerate piece of scum with no more use than fertilizer in my field.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:48 23/08/2017 # ! Good (+0.6)

    I'm pro-LGBTQ (though I'm not a LGBTQ myself), but this is ridiculous. Can't they see the irony in treating cis people as the villains when they (the LGBTQ) are attacking anyone that disagrees with them?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:37 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I bet most of the people who are doing that shit aren't even really LGBTBBQ. They just want attention and special treatment.

    That's what happens when you glamorize shit. You get all these assholes hopping on the bandwagon.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:35 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's a mental disorder. These people need help.

    You don't identify as Napoleon and hold "Napoleon Pride" parades in uniform, while doctors tell you that's who you are.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of ♥Jacky la Mort♥
    Comment by ♥Jacky la Mort♥
    03:07 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    It's a physical disorder created by brain differences, not a mental disorder.

    Read this if you have a moment: http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn20032-transsexual-differences-caught-on-brain-scan.html#.Uk1rjyTrxD8 [www.newscientist.com/article/dn20032-transsexual-differences-caught-on-brain-scan.html#.Uk1rjyTrxD8]

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:07 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm geniunely impressed - someone who posts evidence to backup their assertions.
    Such a rare thing these days over the crowds of others who would rather yell and scream profanities and accuse the bystanders of being cis-cuckfags or whatever the latest 'it' word is...

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:56 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Meanwhile, you can consider yourself to be a child of the one and true god and be considered perfectly sane...

    Avatar of MayoiNeko
    Comment by MayoiNeko
    04:31 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's lame. If you can be anyone, then don't be satisfied with being the "child of god", but be god himself.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:09 23/08/2017 # ! Good (+0.5)

    congratulations LGBT you just became as cancerous as the furry shit

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:30 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.3)

    It's worse in my opinion.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of ♥Jacky la Mort♥
    Comment by ♥Jacky la Mort♥
    03:05 24/08/2017 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Yes it's worse. I'm honestly embarassed by LGBTlettersalad these days. At least furries don't constantly shove it into other people's faces about how fast they want to screw Sonic the Hedgehog or whatever.

    This however is just pathetic: on the one hand, they want to be accepted as normal people, but on the other they do these pride parades and stuff like this because "durrhurr I'm special." somehow.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:35 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Yeah. Feminists do the same shit. They say they want "equality", while demanding to be given special treatment.

    The problem is too many people take these nutcases seriously now. They even have governments creating laws to fine and imprison people who upset them.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:40 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    It's worse. Furries don't go around inciting violent riots demanding that everyone accept their furry overlords.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:36 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Furries seem pretty common. They probably weren't enough of a minority to get easily hijacked by extremists.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:20 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fuck you. These fags are 10x worse than us.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:12 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Jeez. Look back on how they acted when their popularity skyrocketed with MLP, and now look how entitled you shits are acting.. christ, I'll take another furry storm, at least I'll be vomiting at half-animals instead of how human beings act.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:55 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    doesn't change the fact that you furries still shove all that stuff in that game about fursonas and whatever wierd ass thing about mayo

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    22:06 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    At least furries keep out of everyone's or at least my way.

    Reply to Chen-04
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:58 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    seconded

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    16:41 23/08/2017 # ! Good (+0.3)

    As a parent, I would keep my kids as far away from this game as possible.

    Reply to Rya
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:31 23/08/2017 # ! Good (+0.6)

    lmao kids don't play this game.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Imyou
    Comment by Imyou
    07:33 25/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's the sad thing. I'd expect (maybe I'm wrong) that most people do not care if someone's LGBTQetc if it's an incidental thing about them and not the main feature of their interactions.

    But of course there's going to be backlash when a bunch of dicks run around going "hey 10 year olds! Listen to what I have to say about my genitals and sexual preference!"

    Reply to Imyou
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:38 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Or just go play it in Japan, where they still have some semblance of sanity.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:36 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    They're not your kids if you kidnap them.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:19 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    But the kids you make with the girls you kidnap are.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:13 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    thats probably for the best...
    theres always one or more group of people that ruins it for everyone...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:11 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why ?
    They should face it straight on and learn how to behave when people act like dicks.
    Just tell your kids to ignore stuff like that, tehre is no reason for a bunch of pseudo-humanoind-squids to ruin the fun the game actually gives.

    Reply to Anonymous




    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Sonic the Hedgehog “Now An Alt-Left Symbol”
    Mizugi Taiga Lolicon Version
    Madoka Shafted – “They Fixed All The Dodgy Bits!”
    Yuki-chan no Shoshitsu Takes it Easy
    Plump & Juicy Horo Cosplay Surfaces
    SKE48 “Bigger Than Ever”
    Ancient Erotic Manga
    Siesta Sisters Cosplay Yurilicious Bunny Lust


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments