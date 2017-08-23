RSSChannel

MudazumoNakiKaikaku-Continuation-Scan-Trump-1

Mudazumo Naki Kaikaku, a satirical manga set in a world where major political choices are decided by games of mahjong, has revealed that the villain of its next arc will be none other than Donald Trump, a rather suitable role for the man (according to his abundance of critics).

Mudazumo Naki Kaikaku came out of its 2 year hiatus with its latest release in Takeshobo Kindai Mahjong magazine’s September issue, perhaps explaining why it is so desperate to appear relevant and earn some easy attention:

MudazumoNakiKaikaku-Continuation-Scan-Trump-2

The magazine’s teaser states that the new arc will revolve around a famous girl who will “save Japan” from the tyranny of Trump, with the manga’s tendency to poke fun at politics naturally serving as one of its most cherished elements.

Various other world leaders have already made an appearance in the legendary manga, such as Vladimir Putin, George W. Bush and Kim Jong il.



    75 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:13 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    They just fired an Asian guy from ESPN cause his name is Robert Lee. Another proof the "Western Left" hates Asians.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:25 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Left Logic is "Robert Lee, an Asian guy, has the same name as Robert E. Lee. Thus, he needs to be fired cause (((his name triggers leftist snowflakes)))"

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:04 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    They destroyed a statue of Joan of Arc in New Orleans because they thought she was a Confederate General.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:40 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fired or not, they pulled him from the UVA broadcast cause his name triggers the left.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:52 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I hear they made an official announcement saying it was a "mutual agreement" and then they mocked everyone for even complaining about their insanity.

    They're so fucking up themselves and disconnected from reality.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:12 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sorry but Trump is a fucking joke lmao.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:53 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yes, I'm sure we are all rich businessmen who know better.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:46 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Is Mueller going to show up too to spank his ass?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:30 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Check Inuyashiki he made his cameo too there

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:57 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm sure the 3 people who read the manga will love it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:48 06/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I did enjoyed it

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:02 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    savage

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:50 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I thought he already was a villain.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:00 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    To his enemies.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:49 06/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    To the world

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:39 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Only to the leftcucks.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:42 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    So 90% of the world?

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:56 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I get the impression that most people consider themselves to be centrists, or leaning left. Which, according to the media, is now considered "the extreme far alt-right White Supremacist Nazis".

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:50 06/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Trump is a joke to anyone

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:17 24/08/2017 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    lol "cuck" is so overused now it's lost all real meaning. Trolls and "edgy" teens now using it every chance they get. Just like 12 year olds on xbox live calling people "n*gger"

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:26 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    snowflakes will do then

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:32 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    My man, what do you propose then? I thought you left cucks loved being called cucks in the first place? You should embraced it while we people in the center and the right are starting to embrace being called Nazis everyday

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:57 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I dunno if you've fucking noticed, but most words in English have lost their meaning, because they've been constantly twisted and generalized for all sorts of bullshit.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:33 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's not Trump that's playing with bombs near their backyard.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:51 06/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    believe me, he does

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:04 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Which is why he's safe for them to make fun of.

    You don't poke fun at someone who has already threatened to nuke you. Also, do not taunt Happy Fun ball.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:54 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Trump isn't the kind of guy who would care about people making fun of or badmouthing him. If he was, he wouldn't have run for president. Or, we'd all be dead by now.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:57 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Do you even know what I'm talking about?

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:27 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, can't get mad at him for nob being able to read your mind to see through your vagueness

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:11 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    No, but he plays whith isis...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:46 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    and ISIS is losing terribly.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:39 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's just a joke though. I like how they have Trump making a goofy face you would see on a Titan

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:27 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's literally the same pose and expression from a real Trump picture.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:15 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    So, is Trump Mahjong Power Will surpassing Space Hitler ini super Aryan mode?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:56 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Blah blah blah..

    Much like Gamble Fish and all the other "edgy series" that throw in stuff like Obama, it's just trying to get some more readership..

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:37 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Can't have readership without leadership.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:56 06/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's what the media has been doing, just trying to get more readership with every crazy thing he says

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of SugoiMan
    Comment by SugoiMan
    02:07 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    hope he would draw more gundam joke instead of mahjong ....

    Reply to SugoiMan
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:05 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Incredibly ironic and intrinsic to this is the fact that Japan holds some of the very policies that it's apparently mocking. I'd like to see Japanese welcome foreign immigrants with open hands and welfare, driving unskilled labor and their pathetic birthrates even deeper to the ground.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:50 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Actually, Japan does a lot more than most other countries to attract foreign talent. It is just that most consider it to be too far from everything, with a "weird" culture and alien language so they don't even try.

    For me, getting an immigrant visa to Japan was just filling a simple form. Getting a US tourist visa was hell (overly complicated online form, submit lots of documents, go have an interview, etc.)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:53 06/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Japan is very different from america, it can't even compare in racism

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:58 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's one guy making a satirical manga. I don't think it's meant to be a political statement.

    I miss when the West used to make satire of political stuff, instead of blatant tasteless propaganda.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:20 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Japan doesn't have an actual immigration problem, they're physically too far from any other country to have to watch out for anything but stowaways and people who enter legally but "overstay". They don't need nor have real border control.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:28 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    You've misunderstood his comment entirely; Japan desperately needs more immigrant labor, but much like America, insane right wing xenophobic fuckwits have been using immigrants as a scapegoat for so long the laws are too draconian to actually get the immigration levels they need.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:16 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The world is moving towards automation and you think unskilled labor is the solution to Japan's economic problems.

    The problem with Japan is there are too many old people living very long lives; this strains their welfare system.

    The solution is quite simple: tax their top 5% earners more and tell these old bastards to just die.

    There's already too many people in this planet and the solution isn't to have more uneducated people running around.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:41 23/08/2017 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Trump is the best thing that has ever happened to america. The establishment and media hates him so much and will go so far as spreading fake news to shit on him. He's the hero we need.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:03 25/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think it's too early to say he's the best thing, but the media and other assholes sure are trying their best to fuck him (and everyone else) up.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:29 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not sure if the best but damn memes and freaking out everywhere over nothing is so fucking amazing lol.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:21 23/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    yea lol their obsessive hatred towards Trump is showing so much that they unknowingly red pilling a lot of people especially outside the west. I'm from SEA and western propaganda is on par with China.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:23 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Meh. They might just "hate" him because he seems like a douchebag. And not the "college frat" type you can have a good time with. The obnoxious "pussying out at the last minute after talking a big game type". The one who needs everyone to like him, but acts like he doesn't care.
    You only "hate" people like that when people buy into their bullshit.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:14 24/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    excuses, excuses, excuses. Asians in the west are treated like whites cause we're more successful than ones found in the liberal plantations.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:06 25/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    You forget that the media and the elite used to love Trump, up until he decided to run for President. Then they all suddenly complete 180d.

    So it's not a matter of him "seeming like a douche". And if all the stories about him quietly helping tons of people are true, he obviously is not a douche.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:07 25/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think Western propaganda is "better" than China because most people don't seem to realize it exists. The West is better at hiding its dirty laundry.

    Reply to this comment




