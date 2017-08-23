Mudazumo Naki Kaikaku “Trump to Become Villain”
- Categories: Manga, News
- Date: Aug 23, 2017 01:38 JST
- Tags: Continuations, Mahjong, Mudazumo Naki Kaikaku, Politics, Trump
Mudazumo Naki Kaikaku, a satirical manga set in a world where major political choices are decided by games of mahjong, has revealed that the villain of its next arc will be none other than Donald Trump, a rather suitable role for the man (according to his abundance of critics).
Mudazumo Naki Kaikaku came out of its 2 year hiatus with its latest release in Takeshobo Kindai Mahjong magazine’s September issue, perhaps explaining why it is so desperate to appear relevant and earn some easy attention:
The magazine’s teaser states that the new arc will revolve around a famous girl who will “save Japan” from the tyranny of Trump, with the manga’s tendency to poke fun at politics naturally serving as one of its most cherished elements.
Various other world leaders have already made an appearance in the legendary manga, such as Vladimir Putin, George W. Bush and Kim Jong il.
