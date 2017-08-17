Moromanko Sensei Parody Onahole “Y*mada E*f!”
Date: Aug 17, 2017
Ero-Manga Sensei’s streaking light novel author Yamada Elf has become the next adored 2D maiden to receive her own onahole parody, with the “Moromanko Sensei” attempting to recreate her fictitious vagina and bound to earn an abundance of purchases from both collectors and Ero-Manga Sensei fans alike.
Potential buyers can look forward to adding Yamada Elf’s intimate region to their growing collections of H-goods now.
looks like her hole are good
Emily is best girl and I cannot fathom how anyone could think otherwise.
You can't fathom it because you're a narcissist.
That doesn't fall under narcissism son. Tis ignorance. However, the ignorant one is correct. Emily wins this anime's vote overall.
Go ahead, pick your best girl. I'll take the harem route!
BOUGHT!
I envy u >:(
You envy someone for buying a generic plastic tube to "pleasure" himself?
How do you feel about those releasing their load inside the bodies of actual, cute, Japanese schoolgirls?
I pity you.
Lol jealous much?
I don't know what those stars mean, but at least they're modest and don't give themselves 5-stars in everything.
The star rating are certain parameters:
Softness vs hardness
Smooth vs rough (for stimulation)
Loose vs tight
So, in summary, think of the number of stars as the measure of loli-ness.