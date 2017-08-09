Monmusu Conquered World Rife with Reverse Rape

Luscious monster girls serve as the main highlight of intense ero-RPG “Monmusu Conquered World” as players take on the role of a human who can supposedly save the world from their occupation, a tale rife with animated sex scenes and fighting that will surely be up the alley for any adventurous male.

The protagonist finds a mysterious sword after falling off a mountain in search of safety from the evil monster girls, granting him the ability to take the world back for humanity, albeit at the expense of being raped by the succulent monster girls until he grows strong enough to best them.

Monmusu Conquered World offers players an abundance of stupendous fully-voiced animated sex scenes alongside riveting turn-based combat, bound to be a magnificent game for more monstrous ero-gamers that can be experienced now.