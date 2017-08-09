RSSChannel

Second rate MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV has been hastily catching up to World of Warcraft as it has now accumulated over 10 million registered accounts, which hardcore fanboys and critics may heatedly argue to be due to either an increase in quality for Final Fantasy XIV or a decrease in quality for World of Warcraft…

Many are naturally surprised by this astonishing accomplishment considering how much of a disaster the game’s initial launch was, but Square Enix have refused to give up on it since then and have managed to nurture their prized possession into a game that hordes of players have now become addicted to in true MMORPG fashion – with many even having hopes that the game will eventually surpass the powerhouse that is World of Warcraft.

The 10 million unfortunately also includes a gargantuan number of trial accounts, most of which have likely been played on for an hour or two before never being logged into again, though the same could likely be said of any online title with such free versions on offer – how many paying subscribers there are is another matter.

Square Enix has credited the game’s success to their relentlessness in providing updates and content – as well as the game’s latest expansion “Stormblood”, of course.



    Avatar of Hell_Restaurant
    Comment by Hell_Restaurant
    01:03 09/08/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    How is it close to WoW?

    WoW peaked at 12 million ACTIVE PAYED SUBSCRIBERS
    WoW hit 100 million accounts created back in 2014

    FFXIV doesn't disclose the number of active players
    FFXIV just hit 10 million accounts, one tenth of WoW's number in 2014.

    WoW had more active users at one point than FFXIV had accounts total.

    Reply to Hell_Restaurant
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:48 09/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, FFXIV is nowhere near as popular as RO or WoW

    I do enjoy playing FFXIV and seen alot of new people around.
    Also the newest expansion was great.
    I have to say SQENIX is doing good job.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:43 09/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah and RO hit those numbers years before WoW.
    Peak RO was something along of 16 million active players counted among official servers.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:11 09/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    funny considering i got stormblood and resubbed last week only to resub to WoW before even hitting level 70
    had to force myself through all of HW, combat is just so fucking bad and everything revolves around cutscenes
    also all the content locked behind the fucking MSQ

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:52 09/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    that's too bad. i guess ffxiv is not for you then.
    my question is why even buy stromblood if hw was pain already?
    to me that seems like a waste of money and time.

    stabbing your leg repeatedly hoping the next stab won't hurt as much.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:08 09/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    These games show the sad state of "single player massive multiplayer games".

    Reply to Anonymous


