Top Heavy Sorceress Figure Busts Out
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Aug 8, 2017 20:12 JST
- Tags: Dragon's Crown, Fantasy, Legs, Oppai, Orchid Seed, PVC
Dragon Crown’s absurdly buxom Sorceress has been transformed into a figurine once again, with the lusty woman certain to be regarded as the perfect item for collectors though some may feel jealous over the skeleton’s lucky position – the stunning Sorceress can cast her magic on buyers next June.
We need a skimpy version
about damn time