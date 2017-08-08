Tenshi no 3P Gratuitous Nipple Exposure

Camping has now served as the central focus of Tenshi no 3P as the show’s characters have fun in the wide outdoors, with an abundance of cuteness and service unsurprisingly being in plentiful supply for not just the beloved orphans but older schoolgirl Sakura as well – certain to help spice things up whilst appealing to all sorts.

Some have also already begun speculating that nipples may be present on the show’s BD:

The episode:

Omake: