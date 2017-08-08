Skirt Kedamono Deshita Packed in Tight
- Date: Aug 8, 2017 04:39 JST
Crossdressing, Image Gallery, Magic Bus, Pantsu, Skirt Kedamono Deshita, Trains
The naughty crossdressing antics of Skirt no Naka wa Kedamono Deshita have transitioned to a public place as the vulnerable heroine is this time molested on the train, a matter that will no doubt send feminists into a justice-seeking rage and everyone else for some tissue…
Omake:
Is it me or anyone hoping for School Days end for this guy? I am not a fan where the heroine is assaulted and is fine and dandy in the next scene, after reading Berserk manga my altitude for assholes like that is gut them and have them raped by a demon hoard.