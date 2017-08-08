Narack’s UNBOY Plays Internationally

Korean webcomic enthusiast Sungtaek Lim (pen name: Narack) has recently launched a Kickstarter page in the hopes of bringing his latest work, UNBOY, to western audiences in both digital and physical formats.

UNBOY, the latest graphic novel by Narack – whose portfolio includes such works as She is Sherlock Holmes, Meister and July 7th Story (all non-English works) – is a new comic aimed at English-speakers that incorporates a mixture of eastern and western elements, brought to life with the help of fellow Korean artist Hae Jung.

A preview of the first chapter is officially available, along with a synopsis and a trailer courtesy of Lucia Retamales:

After winning a card game against Death himself, the legendary gamer Pederigo scattered his deck imbued with special gaming powers across the globe. Today, kids and adults compete in all-out, city-wide brawls using the superpowers they gain from the cards. Their aim is to recollect the entire deck. Legend has it that whoever possesses all the cards will have any single wish granted. This story follows Chan–a good-natured 13-year-old-boy–who dreams of challenging the strongest players. During a duel with Jin–a ruthless player with a dark past–a new challenger approaches! Now, Chan and Jin must work together or it’s game over for both of them.

The Kickstarter project, which can be contributed to now, possesses an array of tiers (some of which include a sexy dakimakura of the cute Styla) and the relatively modest final goal of reaching $13,150 by August 26th.