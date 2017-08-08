RSSChannel

Kimi no Na wa “Definitely A Rip-Off”

Further “proof” has emerged that the widely acclaimed Kimi no Na wa has ripped off Niji-Iro Hotaru, with the accuser seeming to be rather desperate to get others to condemn the profitable film – while others may yet state that the individual has too much time on their hands.

The accusatory video:

This time the scenery of a matsuri event has been accused of bearing “inexcusable” similarities, with most internet denizens seemingly still remaining unconvinced on the matter…



    Comment by Anonymous
    07:20 08/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is funny. I like funny things.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:47 08/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    shinkai makes nothing but generic-looking japanicana with no personality in it. of course it looks like every other anime that's taken place in contemporary japan.

    can we talk about how Hosoda's most popular movie is literally a remake of the exact same movie he made a few years prior? now that's brazen.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:56 08/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Out of curiosity, what do you consider good anime then? Personally I love pretty much everything Shinkai has made so if there's something else out there that's better it'd be great to know.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:42 08/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I've seen all those same scenes in just about every other anime I've watched too. Curvy road, festival, lanterns. It's all the same shit in everything. It's pretty and represents Japan.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    05:34 08/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Of course it's plagiarized. It's what Japanese do. They stole their letters from the Chinese, they took Buddhism, too. And pretty much everything else and then made it their own. Like tea ceremonies and stuff. It's cool, nobody cares if they plagiarized it, just like no one cares if people watch fansubs.

    Reply to Chen-04
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:39 08/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Useless topic...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:49 08/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Of course it's a useless topic. All topics are useless. Everything is useless. Life is useless. Best to end it all now and avoid the rush.

    Reply to Anonymous


