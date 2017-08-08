RSSChannel

The September 2017 volume of Dengeki Bunko magazine has revealed that a new novel is in the works for the beloved Shakugan no Shana series, serving as the first new entry into the franchise in over 4 years despite the light novels having ended a long time ago…

The magazine scan from the 57th volume, which comes out today:

ShakugannoShana-New-Novel-Magazine-Scan

DengekiBunko-Volume57-Cover

The release seems to be in celebration of the franchise’s 15th anniversary, but many are curious just what exactly the novel will cover – some may have also preferred a new anime season instead…



