First Shakugan no Shana Novel in 4 Years
- Date: Aug 8, 2017 20:41 JST
The September 2017 volume of Dengeki Bunko magazine has revealed that a new novel is in the works for the beloved Shakugan no Shana series, serving as the first new entry into the franchise in over 4 years despite the light novels having ended a long time ago…
The magazine scan from the 57th volume, which comes out today:
The release seems to be in celebration of the franchise’s 15th anniversary, but many are curious just what exactly the novel will cover – some may have also preferred a new anime season instead…
Guess soemones needed some cash.
Shana is love. Shana is life. I hope someone will translate it <3
So until now Shana doesn't have ending? I'm just watching it and I like it.
Ups, I didn't read about " the light novels having ended a long time ago…"
Love of my life. Now if only someone can pick up where Viz failed to follow through after volumes 2 of both the light novel and manga releases here; it would be much appreciated.
As far as more anime being produced, never say never. Just because they called the last season Final doesn't necessarily mean there's no chance of more being made. This is a good first step at the very least. I was always curious what their world is like after the end of season 3.