FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-2

Fate/Grand Order‘s upcoming swimsuit event has unsurprisingly been attracting a lot of attention as it features the game’s myriad of desirable women wearing skimpy bathing suits, which has already caused artists to start sketching up the girls themselves, bringing even more notoriety to the game as a result.

A brief animated TV CM for the event:

An abundance of tasteful illustrations:

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-1

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-3

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-4

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-5

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-6

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-7

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-8

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-9

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-10

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-11

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-12

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-13

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-14

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-15

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-16

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-17

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-18

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-19

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-20

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-21

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-22

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-23

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-24

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-25

FateGrandOrder-Swimsuit-Event-2017-26



    Comment by Anonymous
    06:23 08/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Needs more giant little girl Paul Bunyan

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:40 08/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wut? No Helena?!? No Rin?!? Laaaaaameeeee....

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:02 08/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you look closely at the CM you'll see beach versions of Helena and Ishtar/Rin. They're not hiding in the background or anything.

    If you are talking about fan art, it exists, it's just not "here."

