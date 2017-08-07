RSSChannel

Yu-Gi-Oh! AR “The Game Has Become Real!”

Significant progess has been made on the unofficial Yu-Gi-Oh! augmented reality game for the Microsoft Hololens, with the entire game board now being rendered properly and allowing players to shout out their commands just like from the show – a dream come true for any avid fan of the legendary TCG franchise.

The latest look at the AR-based children’s card game:

Some are wondering just how long it will take before a cease and desist is issued – to say nothing of an official version…



    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    22:48 07/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    See, THIS is technology of the future. Not that VR helmet that you can't wear longer than 2h without needing to hire a chiropractor.

    Reply to Rya


