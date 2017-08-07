Yu-Gi-Oh! AR “The Game Has Become Real!”
Categories: Games, News
Date: Aug 7, 2017
- Tags: Augmented Reality, Microsoft, Otaku, TCG, Technology, Yu-Gi-Oh!
Significant progess has been made on the unofficial Yu-Gi-Oh! augmented reality game for the Microsoft Hololens, with the entire game board now being rendered properly and allowing players to shout out their commands just like from the show – a dream come true for any avid fan of the legendary TCG franchise.
The latest look at the AR-based children’s card game:
Some are wondering just how long it will take before a cease and desist is issued – to say nothing of an official version…
See, THIS is technology of the future. Not that VR helmet that you can't wear longer than 2h without needing to hire a chiropractor.