Yu-Gi-Oh! AR “The Game Has Become Real!”

Significant progess has been made on the unofficial Yu-Gi-Oh! augmented reality game for the Microsoft Hololens, with the entire game board now being rendered properly and allowing players to shout out their commands just like from the show – a dream come true for any avid fan of the legendary TCG franchise.

The latest look at the AR-based children’s card game:

Some are wondering just how long it will take before a cease and desist is issued – to say nothing of an official version…