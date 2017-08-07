RSSChannel

Lovely-Megane-Shielder-Cosplay-2

Fate/Grand Order’s most popular battle maiden, Shielder, has obtained another luxurious tribute depicting her in her classic battle outfit, with the addition of some stylish megane bound to make the cosplay appeal to a wider range of enthusiasts.

The fashionable cosplay:

Lovely-Megane-Shielder-Cosplay-1

Lovely-Megane-Shielder-Cosplay-2

Lovely-Megane-Shielder-Cosplay-3

Lovely-Megane-Shielder-Cosplay-4

Lovely-Megane-Shielder-Cosplay-5

Lovely-Megane-Shielder-Cosplay-6

Lovely-Megane-Shielder-Cosplay-7

Lovely-Megane-Shielder-Cosplay-8



    1 Comment
    dual.soul
    Comment by dual.soul
    04:11 08/08/2017

    This looks surprisingly good . . . Now let's see one without all the makeup/photoshop work.

