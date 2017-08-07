While the announcement of a 2nd season for Dagashi Kashi has prompted a celebration amongst many, more critical fans have been upset at the preview of Hotaru’s new design, a result of previous studio Feel being replaced by Tezuka Productions.

Hotaru’s design in the first season:

Her new season 2 design:

The show’s other characters have apparently gone unchanged:

The ire had for Hotaru’s new design has caused many to start searching for character designs of other shows that have also degraded with subsequent seasons and other such comparisons:

Some of the incendiary responses to the tasteless new design: