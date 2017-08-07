New Dagashi Kashi “Turned to Moesh*t”
- Date: Aug 7, 2017 04:31 JST
While the announcement of a 2nd season for Dagashi Kashi has prompted a celebration amongst many, more critical fans have been upset at the preview of Hotaru’s new design, a result of previous studio Feel being replaced by Tezuka Productions.
Hotaru’s design in the first season:
Her new season 2 design:
The show’s other characters have apparently gone unchanged:
The ire had for Hotaru’s new design has caused many to start searching for character designs of other shows that have also degraded with subsequent seasons and other such comparisons:
Some of the incendiary responses to the tasteless new design:
“Seriously look at this. It’s fucking tragic.”
“But yeah the character designs this time around look like shit compared to s1.”
“I enjoyed the first season, but for whatever reason they changed the character designer so that’s a good start to ruining a show.”
“The character design was the most memorable part of the show!”
“The hot candy girl doesn’t look as hot anymore.”
“I guess this is the price one pays for having less Saya”
“Is that supposed to be Hotaru? Man, she looks way bad.”
“Well the original studio fucked it up pretty good so hopefully this will be an improvement.”
“I’m gonna miss the freaky stoner eyes.”
“Ruined”
“Holy shit what the fuck happened to the characters?”
“I really hope they don’t remove Hotaru’s Rinnegan”
“What dumbdown of quality.”
“What the FUCK happened?”
“Why the fuck would you make a second season and make it ugly? What, do you think people watched it for the good story?”
“how can someone fuck up so bad?”
The first season's Hotaru character design looks more wild-eyed as appropriate for her character.
2nd season looks to be much cheaper drawn as well. Why change her design. She fit perfectly in S1.
Either way, I really don't like when a series switches studios. Normally it's always a downgrade in quality.
and as usual idiots being idiots with no real concept of what's going on since A comparing changes to an anime brought back from eras of when they originally aired 10 to over 20 years back either forget that everything was done by hand while very few were ever digitally drawn where from 2015 to now digital animation became the norm hence half the reason a lot of series that got continuations recently look different then there's the fact most of these series don't have the same animation team working on them which is likely why Hotaru looks different. new season but different animation team. jesus christ if there were ver definitons of losers then this whole thing where people complain about changes to any show would be it. you all said the same things about pokemon sun and moon when the anime came out and yet here you are watching it and giving it praise.
so botom line is you are all idiots if all you have to complain about are visuals over actually seeing if the season is good or not an I'm willing to bet more than half of you never even the original source materail of Dagashi Kashi.
"Moeshit"?
She actally looks older here. I think the bigger concern is that she changes, but not everyone else.
Also, yeah, Studio Feel randomly bailed out despite this likely being their most successful show.
How is that moe its just plain bad
The character design was the only thing that was any good, too.
Whoa shit turned to moeshit that's like an evolution or something
Very valuable opinion. I especially like your points and arguments on why this is shit.
Man, who gives a fuck
Whoah!
Technology!
As long as Saya is unchanged then I'm fine.