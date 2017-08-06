Top 20 Summer 2017 Anime You’re Still Watching
- Date: Aug 6, 2017 06:48 JST
Anime watchers have weighed in on the shows that they wish to continue watching this summer season, with the mighty Fate franchise being surpassed by the hardcore gambling antics and crazed expressions of one high-rolling series.
1. Kakegurui
4. Touken Ranbu
5. New Game!
6. Aho Girl
7. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu
11. Cleanliness Boy! Aoyama-kun
12. Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou
13. Jigoku Shoujo: The Fourth Twilight
14. Knight’s & Magic
15. Symphogear AXZ
16. Owarimonogatari
17. Gamers!
18. Princess Principal
19. Mahoujin Guruguru
20. Ballroom e Youkoso
