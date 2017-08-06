RSSChannel

Anime watchers have weighed in on the shows that they wish to continue watching this summer season, with the mighty Fate franchise being surpassed by the hardcore gambling antics and crazed expressions of one high-rolling series.

The ranking:

1. Kakegurui

2. Fate/Apocrypha

3. Saiyuki Reload Blast

4. Touken Ranbu

5. New Game!

6. Aho Girl

7. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu

8. Isekai Shokudo

9. Tsurezure Children

10. Bachikan Kiseki Chousakan

11. Cleanliness Boy! Aoyama-kun

12. Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou

13. Jigoku Shoujo: The Fourth Twilight

14. Knight’s & Magic

15. Symphogear AXZ

16. Owarimonogatari

17. Gamers!

18. Princess Principal

19. Mahoujin Guruguru

20. Ballroom e Youkoso



    Comment by Anonymous
    07:18 06/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    2/10
    6/20

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:17 06/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah #1 and #2. Everything else this season is just trash.

