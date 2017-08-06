Sweet Idol Festival Onahole “Sh*mamura U*uki!”
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Aug 6, 2017 20:42 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Dutch Wife, IdolM@ster, Onanism, Otaku, Parody, Ronery
The Sweet Idol Festival has offered intimate fans of the IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls series a way to better fantasize about a sexual encounter with one of its fictional idols, though some might be wishing an onahole based after one of the original IdolMaster girls existed…
Otaku can better fantasize about Uzuki Shimamura with the aid of the Sweet Idol Festival now.
