Serval Ero-Cosplay in Heat
- Categories: Anime, Galleries, H
- Date: Aug 6, 2017 06:48 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Kemono Friends, Kemonomimi, Oppai, Oshiri, Pantsu
Sugoi Kemono Friend Serval has apparently gone into heat as this erotic cosplay has shown off the animal girl’s intimate parts, with the stunning display bound to convince even 3D-despising otaku to breed, for once.
Jesus Christ Sankaku... Really? I mean, with all respects but... C'mon man. Is this place going to be called geriatric complex or something?