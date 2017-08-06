Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 Rumored
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Aug 6, 2017 03:30 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Bones, Continuations, Events, Mob Psycho 100, Twitter
A 2nd season has supposedly been announced for Mob Psycho 100, a series written by One Punch Man creator ONE and bound to be crazily hyped up by his legion of diehard fans.
The news was apparently unveiled at a recent film screening for Cowboy Bebop: Knockin on Heaven’s Door, Fullmetal Alchemist: Conqueror of Shamballa and Sword of the Stranger, where Producer Masahiko Minami and director Masahiro Ando were present and discussed the new Mob Psycho 100 project – attendees began tweeting this news:
An air date was not mentioned for this new project or if it will simply be a continuation of the previous season, but some fans may no doubt be upset at the series possibly acquiring its 2nd season before the almighty One Punch Man…
what happened to the manga? There hasn't been a new chapter in months.
Chapters are out every week or so. Perhaps you don't read it at the right place.
What? Yes there was, it's coming out frequently, we're at 100.7 right now.
Oh, I think his "diehard fans" wont care as much as ask "When the fuck is season 2 of one punch...?"