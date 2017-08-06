Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 Rumored

A 2nd season has supposedly been announced for Mob Psycho 100, a series written by One Punch Man creator ONE and bound to be crazily hyped up by his legion of diehard fans.

The news was apparently unveiled at a recent film screening for Cowboy Bebop: Knockin on Heaven’s Door, Fullmetal Alchemist: Conqueror of Shamballa and Sword of the Stranger, where Producer Masahiko Minami and director Masahiro Ando were present and discussed the new Mob Psycho 100 project – attendees began tweeting this news:

An air date was not mentioned for this new project or if it will simply be a continuation of the previous season, but some fans may no doubt be upset at the series possibly acquiring its 2nd season before the almighty One Punch Man…