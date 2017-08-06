Made in Abyss Adorably Nude
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Aug 6, 2017 20:44 JST
- Tags: Drama, Image Gallery, Kinema Citrus, Made in Abyss, Moe, Pettanko
Abyss-exploring anime Made in Abyss has provided a modicum of nude service with its dangerous delving, certain to give the series a greater incentive for H-enthusiasts to watch despite having a more solid emphasis on plot and the abominations in the abyss.
Omake:
Wait, what IS this? A movie or a series?
A series. One with some very good production values, some very moe characters and some very dark events up ahead.
Enjoy, but be aware.
A series (probably 13-20 episodes) with a movie-like quality.
12 actually
Only above the waist is not nude, you retard, especially when it's covered up by her hair.