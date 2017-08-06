Fate/Grand Order “Popular in Hong Kong & Taiwan”
Twitter users have been marveling that Fate/Grand Order is so popular in both Hong Kong and Taiwan, as a metro train and a tram have been spotted sporting a wraparound featuring characters from the mobile game.
A slew of photos taken of both the metro train in Taiwan and the tram in Hong Kong:
A video:
even in PH has those anime characters put on their PUV's & other structure buildings
FGO is such a shit game. No Noble Phantasm skip.
Shut up Gudako!