Fake Taxi Driver’s License Pic “Was Japanese Idol”

Police have detained an illegal taxi driver after it was discovered that his license contained the mug of Japanese idol Satoshi Ohno as opposed to his own, naturally prompting questions from far and wide as to how he could make such a “mistake” in addition to fits of rage from the idol’s crazed fangirls.

Shanghai police stopped a suspicious taxi on Jiangsu Road but the driver had refused to show them his driving and vehicle licenses, prompting police to find them within the vehicle and discovering that they all possessed a photo of Japanese idol Satoshi Ohno – who naturally looked nothing like the holder of the licenses:

Confessing to his crimes, the illegal driver claimed he purchased the “cloned” taxi online along with the fake licenses for about 10,000 yuan (almost $1500) whilst for some reason disregarding the source of the photo (the thought of being pulled over apparently never crossing his mind).

In addition, the man had illegally put a motor in the taxi that would defraud passengers by allowing him to tamper with the meter, naturally coming as no surprise considering the fake license and vehicle – the criminal was subjected to 10 days of administrative detention and his taxi confiscated.