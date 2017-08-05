SJWs to Mario: “You Have To Go Back…”

Nintendo have seemingly responded to backlash against the Mexican outfit present in Super Mario Odyssey, as the newly updated boxart for the game has had the image depicting Mario dressed in the outfit removed.

The outfit had been earning the ire of Trumpenated leftoids with no safer targets since its emergence, with many crying about “cultural appropriation” despite Mario himself being an Italian stereotype – the Mexican outfit, for those unfamiliar:

The boxart before the change:

After the change:

Some tweets complaining about the “blatant racism” from some time ago:

Some however believe that the alteration may have had nothing to do with the complaints and was likely just an incidental change since the game is still in development; racists and misogynists meanwhile can enjoy making Mario great again once Super Mario Odyssey launches for the Nintendo Switch on October 27th.