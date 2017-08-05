SJWs to Mario: “You Have To Go Back…”
- Date: Aug 5, 2017 07:06 JST
Nintendo have seemingly responded to backlash against the Mexican outfit present in Super Mario Odyssey, as the newly updated boxart for the game has had the image depicting Mario dressed in the outfit removed.
The outfit had been earning the ire of Trumpenated leftoids with no safer targets since its emergence, with many crying about “cultural appropriation” despite Mario himself being an Italian stereotype – the Mexican outfit, for those unfamiliar:
The boxart before the change:
After the change:
Some tweets complaining about the “blatant racism” from some time ago:
Some however believe that the alteration may have had nothing to do with the complaints and was likely just an incidental change since the game is still in development; racists and misogynists meanwhile can enjoy making Mario great again once Super Mario Odyssey launches for the Nintendo Switch on October 27th.
As a Mexican i see no offense, I don't see Mario making anything i could consider offensive to my nationality, a stereotype as there are for all races, but not really a bad one. I actually think it's more racist being left out, just because some people outside of Mexico feel offended.
There is no connection between games and politics these days ..
Anyone remember hot coffe?(GTA)
And which politician made campaign and self promoted by attacking Rockstar Games .. ??
Ps .. is left,has unfaithful husband, pretends to be on the side of LGBTQ/feminists just to gain political support, Compulsive liar......bad loser..
Mario is ridiculed as an Italian plumber, the princess betrayed him with bowser and went to another castle.
In revenge he attacks poor animals throughout his journey.
A sad story of humiliation and revenge..
ass SJW!
Mario is italo-american. He wouldn't be that obese without the american part...
wow, those mericans are so stupid. glad, i'm not playing any of those "socially localized" shit :/
if you ever had any doubts about 'gamers' being autistic waababies, this should have solidified it
Never give in to SJWs! Ever! You just encourage them to demand more. And it is never enough for them. They want their ideology to be all the time everywhere 24/7.
But if you say no to them, they can't do anything to you. Specially if you are a big company like Nintendo. They are just a shrill minority, who don't even play videogames, and will not buy the censored game anyway.
Stupid fucking leftists.
Mexican's aren't a race though.
Mexican is a race tard, the only thing does not exist is mexican as language, it's spanish and also is not latino. Latinos are in South America such as Brazil, Chile Peru, Colombia, etc. Mexico is in North America such as EUA and Canada.
I would dare say we are, it's our nationality and our race.
do you have autism? its called Latino
Latino is the grouping of Romance language-speaking people of Europe and the Americas, and yes I know American's use just to refer to Latin Americans.
Okay listen you little retards, because obviously you were dropped on your heads as babies. Latinos are a mix of two races. White and indigenous Americans. Next time google what a Mestizo before you try to act smart.
Yes, that's why they said that Mexican isn't a race. Do YOU have autism?
its called spic
Mortals are fucking retarded.
Yes
Nice to see nintendo bend over backwards for sjw's. I'm sure if the game doesnt ship with the ability to make mario transgender or change his race to muslim they will call it the ultimate game for the alt right nazi's.
Guys, this is nothing to get mad over.
They removed him from the box, but he is still in the game.
Since SJWs don't actually play the games they complain about, they'll consider this a victory and are going to crawl back into their tumblr caves until they find something else to complain about for no reason. Don't tell me you're going to spend more than a couple seconds looking at that cover once you have the game. It doesn't matter.
super mario obese™
HOLY FUCK
Can these fucking companies STOP conforming to these dumb ass wanna be "individuals" who think they are intelligent after seeing a few buzzfeed videos?!
EVERYTHING IS OFFENSIVE NOWADAYS and the more you conform the more peoples dumb pussy feelings get hurt...UGGG FUCK
You're asking a japanese company to stop conforming? Might as well ask the rain to stop being wet.