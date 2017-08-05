Gravure Idol Breast Book Bursting at the Seams
Another strange “reference book” has been released, this time compiling images depicting a close-up look at the breasts of gravure idols, ranging from as small as A-cup to the mighty K-cup and sure to cater to the tastes of all with such a decision.
A total of 30 gravure idols contributed to this book, the “Full-Sized Breasts Reference Book”, which has been in development since June and contains all sorts of fascinating tid-bits about a woman’s bits – some sample pages:
The Full-Sized Breasts Reference Book can be collected by novice artists and perverts for “other” purposes now.
If you're American or European buying a bra in Japan you could easily go up a cup size or two. No need to go into the factors but Japans sizing is a little different. Eg. If you wear a C cup in the US you'd wear a D in Japan.
Japanese cup sizes are the same as European ones.