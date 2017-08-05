RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Ota7


Gravure Idol Breast Book Bursting at the Seams

FullSizedBreastsReferenceBook-Oppai-3

FullSizedBreastsReferenceBook-Oppai-9

Another strange “reference book” has been released, this time compiling images depicting a close-up look at the breasts of gravure idols, ranging from as small as A-cup to the mighty K-cup and sure to cater to the tastes of all with such a decision.

A total of 30 gravure idols contributed to this book, the “Full-Sized Breasts Reference Book”, which has been in development since June and contains all sorts of fascinating tid-bits about a woman’s bits – some sample pages:

FullSizedBreastsReferenceBook-Oppai-1

FullSizedBreastsReferenceBook-Oppai-2

FullSizedBreastsReferenceBook-Oppai-3

FullSizedBreastsReferenceBook-Oppai-4

FullSizedBreastsReferenceBook-Oppai-5

FullSizedBreastsReferenceBook-Oppai-6

FullSizedBreastsReferenceBook-Oppai-7

FullSizedBreastsReferenceBook-Oppai-8

FullSizedBreastsReferenceBook-Oppai-9

FullSizedBreastsReferenceBook-Oppai-10

The Full-Sized Breasts Reference Book can be collected by novice artists and perverts for “other” purposes now.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:16 05/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you're American or European buying a bra in Japan you could easily go up a cup size or two. No need to go into the factors but Japans sizing is a little different. Eg. If you wear a C cup in the US you'd wear a D in Japan.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Nin
    Comment by Nin
    08:32 05/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Japanese cup sizes are the same as European ones.

    Reply to Nin


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Splendid Akemi Homura Figure
    Maken-Ki! 2 Nekomimi Madness
    Couple Put Baby Son in Oven & Fed Him Cigarette Butts
    Yuru Yuri Toshino Kyouko Beach Queen Figure
    Excessively Greasy Cindy Aurum Cosplay by Misa Chiang
    Busty Hestia Cosplay by Tomia Quite Charming
    Cat in a Box Gallery
    Dynasty Ahri Cosplay Fantastically Floral


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments