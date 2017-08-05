Furries Invade Splatoon 2 “Report All Furf*gs”
- Date: Aug 5, 2017 21:12 JST
Splatoon
Only 2 weeks after its release and Splatoon 2‘s image uploading feature has already become overrun by the creepy furry community, with the surplus of furry-inspired images prompting a massive amount of players to post against them in retaliation so that everyone can return to posting “hilarious” memes.
The abundance of furry art and comments made by those opposing them:
Naturally, many had a bone to pick with these heinous furries on message boards everywhere:
“Furries are disgusting and should be ashamed. I hate seeing those kink posts in the plaza. Ruins the mood of the game when I could be seeing funny, clever, quality posts.”
“What’s so annoying about furry posts anyway? You can just look away and not pay any heed.”
“I wish it would go away, it’s slowly overshadowing other more interesting/funny/high effort posts.”
“Again we are playing as anthropromorphic squids which are considered furrys.”
“Its a meme community full of kids. Just like miiverse with the shrek posts and bigleys”
“What amuses me is that all this will do is just cause more furry art to show up.”
“It’s a shame that all the furry drawings are the furthest possible thing from being pretty.”
“I reported all of them because furries are gross”
“Fucking furries”
“Furries ruin everything! But apparently they’re ok. The anti-sjw community loves them. But they hate gays blacks and all religions.”
“Well, I like furries! Kink shaming is for losers, anyway.”
“Somehow the shameless shoving of their fetish in everyone’s faces isn’t the worst thing about Furries; it’s their Victim Complexes so big they put those of Feminists to shame.”
“It was far worse on miiverse. If furries offend you, maybe you should get off the internet.”
“maybe furries should stop being faggots parading their fetish around where people don’t want it
reminder to report all furfag art and ignore furfag posters”
“I’m getting really fucking annoyed by all the furry posts. It’s fucking creepy. Let me see the cute splatverse posts again you fucking fetishists”
“REEEEE!! FURRIES LEAVE”
“I can’t wait for the Furries VS Normies Splatfest”
Who gives a shit? At least they're not trying to censor the game or anything. What's with this Gestapo crap against furries? There are far worse fetishes out there anyway. If people start drawing inflation art,not that's just fucking wrong. Furries are fucking tame by comparison.
Why do furries always insist on ruining everything they touch then scream "fursecution" any time anyone calls them out on it?
It seems like many of the pictures are just trolls. I wouldn't say this ruins Splatoon because if the lobby artwork is a major part of your enjoyment of the game then you're pretty much doing it wrong. I agree that whenever an online community is taken over by a group of furries they can be quick to go on the defensive and tend to get just as rude as those who are going after them. As long as the pictures don't break ToS or anything like that, it shouldn't matter what they are though. It's not like in game you can identify anyone by anything besides name anyway you're not really forced to constantly view these pictures and they really don't seem to go beyond what sort of stuff was posted on Miiverse anyway; innuendo was always big there.
Honestly. It will likely give way to another Splatoon posting fad soon enough. If not, it means there are far more furry/copycat posters than others and those folk are helping keep the game active and running smoothly by virtue of ensuring being more people to play with.
I don't even understand why they are calling those drawings fetishism or kinky ... those are cute pictures and overall quite light-hearted drawings.
Some are drawing inklings, others are drawing memes or totally random pictures... Yet they point the finger towards those who draw animals or furry ? Many Disney display anthropomorphic animals (or regulars), video games like Sonic, Crash or Banjo feature those anthros, they exist in the gaming community. But hey, let's hate those who like non-canon ones =/
“Again we are playing as anthropromorphic squids which are considered furrys.”
At least someone paid attention to the characters they're playing, and not just the hand-drawn pictures and pretty paint splatter.
They should remember that young kids play the game too. I've seen various screenshots strongly suggesting this.