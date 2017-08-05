EroShunga Sensei “S*giri is Raped”
Artist-centric anime Ero-Manga Sensei has become the next series to receive an erotic animation from @OZ, with “EroShunga Sensei” focusing on the adorable S*giri and her violation at the hands of a home invader – and certain to enrage fans who dislike seeing the pure girl abused.
The ero-animation allows players to dress Sagiri up in either her classic parka or the lewd bikini she wore in the anime, hopefully giving the title more replayability since it is rather short in duration and possesses no real plot.
Otaku can purchase EroShunga Sensei to add to their ever growing collection of eroge now.
whoever did this should just die
Sagiri lured the guy into the house herself by giving out her adress online. She set up cameras in her room first, so she would have material for her next rapemanga project.
Crappy art.