Dagashi Kashi 2nd Season Announced

DagashiKashi-2ndSeason-Scans-2

A sweet 2nd season of hardcore foodie anime Dagashi Kashi has at last been unveiled, bound to satiate the sweet tooth of otaku in desperate need of more snack-based trivia and the well-endowed heroine Hotaru.

The combined 37th and 38th issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shounen Sunday magazine served as the source of the announcement:

DagashiKashi-2ndSeason-Scans-1

DagashiKashi-2ndSeason-Scans-2

DagashiKashi-2ndSeason-Scans-3

The anime’s previous animation studio, Feel, will be cooperating alongside Tezuka Productions to animate the 2nd season; which is set to debut sometime in 2018.



    Comment by Anonymous
    22:36 04/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm a bit unhappy here bcoz its not the same as the first season for the character design n animation but still hype for it

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:14 04/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    more saya best girl!

