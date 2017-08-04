Dagashi Kashi 2nd Season Announced
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Aug 4, 2017 19:47 JST
- Tags: Adaptations, Announcements, Continuations, Dagashi Kashi, Feel, Food
A sweet 2nd season of hardcore foodie anime Dagashi Kashi has at last been unveiled, bound to satiate the sweet tooth of otaku in desperate need of more snack-based trivia and the well-endowed heroine Hotaru.
The combined 37th and 38th issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shounen Sunday magazine served as the source of the announcement:
The anime’s previous animation studio, Feel, will be cooperating alongside Tezuka Productions to animate the 2nd season; which is set to debut sometime in 2018.
I'm a bit unhappy here bcoz its not the same as the first season for the character design n animation but still hype for it
more saya best girl!