Dagashi Kashi 2nd Season Announced

A sweet 2nd season of hardcore foodie anime Dagashi Kashi has at last been unveiled, bound to satiate the sweet tooth of otaku in desperate need of more snack-based trivia and the well-endowed heroine Hotaru.

The combined 37th and 38th issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shounen Sunday magazine served as the source of the announcement:

The anime’s previous animation studio, Feel, will be cooperating alongside Tezuka Productions to animate the 2nd season; which is set to debut sometime in 2018.