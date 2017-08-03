RSSChannel

Shows best known for depicting horrendously despicable cruelty have served as the topic of this new ranking, which has voters compiling the anime they believe to have been the most traumatizing – with an older film managing to surpass even the horrifying Shingeki no Kyojin.

1. Grave of the Fireflies

2. Warau Salesman

3. Shingeki no Kyojin

4. School Days

5. Higurashi no Naku Koro ni

6. Neon Genesis Evangelion

7. Gakkou Gurashi

8. Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica

9. Densetsu Kyojin Ideon

10. Blood-C

11. Bokurano

12. Jigoku Shoujo

13. Hell Teacher Nube

14. Gakko no Kowai Uwasa Hanako-chan ga Kita!!

15. Manga Nippon Mukashi Banashi

16. Gamba no Boken

17. 5 Centimeters per Second

18. Berserk

19. Spirited Away

20. Another



