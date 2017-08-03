Top 20 Most Traumatizing Anime
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Aug 3, 2017 00:52 JST
- Tags: Evangelion, Grave of The Fireflies, Higurashi, Rankings, School Days, Shingeki no Kyojin
Shows best known for depicting horrendously despicable cruelty have served as the topic of this new ranking, which has voters compiling the anime they believe to have been the most traumatizing – with an older film managing to surpass even the horrifying Shingeki no Kyojin.
4. School Days
10. Blood-C
11. Bokurano
12. Jigoku Shoujo
13. Hell Teacher Nube
14. Gakko no Kowai Uwasa Hanako-chan ga Kita!!
15. Manga Nippon Mukashi Banashi
16. Gamba no Boken
17. 5 Centimeters per Second
18. Berserk
19. Spirited Away
20. Another
why is a comedy like Blood C on this list?
I think they are trolling us. Nube can get scary, but traumatizing? no way!
Also Shingeki no Kyojin is not traumatizing? i think Shiki is way more disturbing than SNK. it can be gory and violent but for traumatizing you need Berserker levels where evn horses rape!
A better questi9n is, how is SnK traumatizing at all? They're just shoehorning it for the sake of it.
Wait, aren't these all comedies?
So Hell Girl didn't make it?
And Spirited Away doesn't belong there.
There are a few dark moments in Spirited Away.
Hell Girl is there, Jigoku Shoujou