Dragon Quest XI Sells 2 Million in 2 Days

Martina-BunnyGirl-by-Sian

Proving as revered as the Final Fantasy series, the newly released Dragon Quest XI has managed to hit sales of over 2 million in Japan over just 2 days, easily surpassing even the western sales of the wildly anticipated Breath of the Wild.

Famitsu has revealed that 2,080,806 total units were sold for both the 3DS, PS4 and the various bundle deals, with the 3DS proving most popular with 1,130,468 units sold as opposed to the PS4’s 950,338, clearly indicating that the Japanese prefer their RPGs on the go.

With the Nintendo Switch version still to come, further franchise records can still be expected; Dragon Quest XI will launch in the west sometime in 2018.



    Comment by Anonymous
    20:44 03/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    RIP Hiatus x Hiatus.

