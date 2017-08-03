RSSChannel

Seemingly taking after the ridiculously popular Pokemon Go, eternally praised soul hunter franchise Bleach will be getting in on the augmented reality craze with a game of their own entitled “Bleach: Paradise Lost”, bound to rake in even more funds for the gargantuan series.

Communication app giant Line is developing the game as stated in the latest issue of Weekly Jump Magazine:

BleachParadiseLost-WeeklyJumpMagazine-Scan

Players are tasked with locating and defeating Hollows in the real world by use of their phone, battling them in turn-based RPG style by using various characters and their vast skillsets – the game will launch sometime in 2017 for free on iOS and Android but at the expense of possessing a relentless amount of micro-transactions.



    Comment by Anonymous
    13:46 03/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Can I AR-fuck Nanao?

