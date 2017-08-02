Diehard Senran Kagura fans will no doubt be overjoyed to know that an assortment of announcements have emerged for the sexy shinobi series, ranging from a 2nd anime season to 4 entirely new games that will all surely be rife with the classic sex appeal that fans know and love.

The special livestream that unloaded the plethora of good news, which begins at 15:15:

Water gun based shooter Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash will be adding the buxom Bashou (from smartphone title “Senran Kagura: New Wave”) to its character roster:

A new smartphone game entitled “Shinobi Master Senran Kagura: New Link” will be spinning the genre on its head by offering players a turn-based RPG (while even giving the girl’s some different outfits) – its opening animation:

A new look at Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura also emerged, which has been revealed to (unsurprisingly) revolve around groping girls of the series to rejuvenate them – the game’s opening cutscene:

Gameplay footage:

Peach Ball: Senran Kagura was also unveiled, which is a pinball game for the Nintendo Switch that will have a rumble feature so that players can fully experience the “bounciness”:

Senran Kagura Burst: Re:Newal, a PS4 3D remake of the 2012 side-scrolling Senran Kagura Burst, is also in the works:

Last but not least, Senran Kagura 7even: Girls’ Happiness (the seventh entry into the game’s main series) was revealed to be in development, along with a 2nd season of the extremely sensuous anime:

Peach Beach Splash’s Bashou will arrive on August 8th, New Link launches sometime in 2017 for iOS and Android, Shinobi Refle will make its way to the Switch in 2017, Burst Re:Newal unleashes itself onto the PS4 on February 22nd and Senran Kagura 7even: Girls’ Happiness is slated to be released in fall 2018 for the PS4.