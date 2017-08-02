Evangile W Happiness, the sequel to Moonstone’s previous Princess Evangile, has boasted the usual romcom visual novel staples with its English release, bound to be a nice starting point for western barbarians wishing to learn more about the magic world of visual novels.

Princess Evangile W Happiness offers players new character routes and epilogues surrounding protagonist Masaya and his adventures with the cute girls of Vincennes Private Girls’ Academy, the game uses the classic staple of Masaya being the only male at an all-girls school – leading to all sorts of hijinks whilst additionally providing sex every so often in classic eroge style.

Visual novel enthusiasts expecting a fleshed out story with rich characters (or those who are just in it for the H-scenes) can give Princess Evangile W Happiness a try now.