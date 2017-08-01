Top 10 Sunrise Works Fans Want Something New From
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Aug 1, 2017 02:39 JST
- Tags: Buddy Complex, Code Geass, IdolM@ster, Rankings, Sunrise, Tiger & Bunny, Valvrave
Voters of this ranking have chimed in on the Sunrise franchises that they most want to see something new from, with the Japanese interpretation of a superhero series seemingly to be most in demand over a plethora of mecha shows…
2. Code Geass
3. Phi Brain
8. Zegapain
9. Scryed
nice. 5 out of 10 entries i agree with.
Xenoglossia and Scryed on a Sanskaku presented list? Am I dreaming?
That C.C. and Euphie pic is sexy as fuck.