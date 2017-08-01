Voters of this ranking have chimed in on the Sunrise franchises that they most want to see something new from, with the Japanese interpretation of a superhero series seemingly to be most in demand over a plethora of mecha shows…

The ranking:



1. Tiger and Bunny

2. Code Geass

3. Phi Brain

4. Kakumeiki Valvrave

5. Kanzen Shouri Daiteio

6. IdolMaster Xenoglossia

7. Buddy Complex

8. Zegapain

9. Scryed

10. Gear Fighter Dendoh