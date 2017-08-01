RSSChannel

Life-sized figurines of K-ON!’s Nakano Azusa and Ore no Imouto’s gothic lolita goddess Gokou Ruri were on display at this year’s summer Wonder Festival 2017 (in addition to previous ones such as Rem and Ram), bound to have obsessed fanatics preparing their wallets in an attempt to purge their loneliness.

Photographs of the various life-sized figures at the event:

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-1

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-2

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-3

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-4

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-5

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-6

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-7

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-8

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-9

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-10

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-11

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-12

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-13

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-14

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-15

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-16

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-17

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-18

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-19

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-20

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-21

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-22

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-23

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-24

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-25

Summer-WonderFestival-2017-LifeSized-Figures-26

Details are currently non-existent for the Azusa figure, but the Gokou Ruri figure has been revealed to be 1/1 scale, 1.48 million yen and due in autumn 2018.



    1 Comment
    Avatar of Riiku
    Comment by Riiku
    23:37 01/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I can already picture a fat, dirty otaku sticking his nose up her plastic crotch and sniffing

    Reply to Riiku


