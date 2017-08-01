Summer WonFes 2017 Ero-Figures Seasonably Scanty
- Tags: Anime Goods, Ero-figures, Events, Image Gallery, Marketing, Summer, Wonder Festival
This year’s summer Wonder Festival 2017 has naturally boasted a great deal of supple ero-figures as well, a fact that will likely shock few as such desirable items are quite the commodity amongst lonely otaku.
The perverted ero-figures that potential buyers can look forward to owning:
People are going to cum on these. What else would you do with them, really?
Picture 47: TOP censorship. I applaud the level of commitment.
lol at the polarized dick girl.
https://images.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Summer-Wonder-Festival-2017-EroFigures-44-468x624.jpg wtf happened here? that's bad anatomy on nightmare fuel level (the leg).
also, some snatches are showing.