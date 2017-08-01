RSSChannel

Splatoon 2 “Miiverse” Sketches Not All Memes

The release of Splatoon 2 has seen to the return of being able to share drawings online similar to that of the Wii’s Miiverse; and much like the first game, talented Japanese artists have been posting some absolutely phenomenal illustrations – whilst western ones have unsurprisingly opted for spreading “hilarious” memes.

One innovative designer also created a program that allows players to make more photo-realistic drawings, though apparently some illustrations are genuine; a video of the program being used:

A mere handful of all the incredible illustrations (and questionable comments):

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-1

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-2

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-3

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-4

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-5

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-6

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-7

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-8

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-9

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-10

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-11

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-12

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-13

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-14

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-15

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-16

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-17

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-18

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-19

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-20

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-22

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-21

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-24

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-23

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-25

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-26

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-27

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-28

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-29

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-31

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-30

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-32

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-33

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-34

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-35

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-36

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-37

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-38

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-39

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-40

Splatoon2-Drawing-Share-41



    Anonymous
    19:36 01/08/2017

    I hope thos turtles (I like turtles) have blessings under their normie clothes, am I right or alt right

