Splatoon 2 “Miiverse” Sketches Not All Memes
- Date: Aug 1, 2017 17:57 JST
The release of Splatoon 2 has seen to the return of being able to share drawings online similar to that of the Wii’s Miiverse; and much like the first game, talented Japanese artists have been posting some absolutely phenomenal illustrations – whilst western ones have unsurprisingly opted for spreading “hilarious” memes.
One innovative designer also created a program that allows players to make more photo-realistic drawings, though apparently some illustrations are genuine; a video of the program being used:
A mere handful of all the incredible illustrations (and questionable comments):
