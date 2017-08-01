Splatoon 2 “Miiverse” Sketches Not All Memes

The release of Splatoon 2 has seen to the return of being able to share drawings online similar to that of the Wii’s Miiverse; and much like the first game, talented Japanese artists have been posting some absolutely phenomenal illustrations – whilst western ones have unsurprisingly opted for spreading “hilarious” memes.

One innovative designer also created a program that allows players to make more photo-realistic drawings, though apparently some illustrations are genuine; a video of the program being used:

A mere handful of all the incredible illustrations (and questionable comments):