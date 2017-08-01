Panda “Abuse” Triggers the Internet

The latest viral video to cause keyboard heroes to furiously type up their one-sided opinions has depicted cuddly panda bears being “viciously attacked” by their handlers, an incident which has apparently been taken out of context and blown out of all proportion by the internet and its absurd passion for cute animals.

Panda wranglers of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding were caught on video violently dragging and throwing the young bears around, though the breeding center explained that the keepers were preventing the pandas from escaping their pen whilst fending off the bites and scratches of the wicked creatures.

The video, which has been hit with an abundance of dislikes:

A bite sustained by one of the keepers:

The three workers were reprimanded regardless and will be informed of better ways to handle such situations, something they should have learned earlier in their careers (or at least, to know when they are being filmed)…