Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Models “Meant to Look Awful”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Aug 1, 2017 21:50 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Capcom, Fighting Games, Image Gallery, Marvel
Capcom have assured the masses of fans complaining about the quality of Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite’s character models that a day-one patch will fix these issues, with the fix easily being overshadowed by the fact that the models for the Capcom characters were supposedly made to look bad on purpose…
According to a former Capcom intern, he heard “rumors” that Disney ordered artists to purposefully make the Capcom models look horrible in order to make the Marvel characters look better in comparison – though many have doubted these claims as the former intern says that he somehow didn’t need to sign an NDA (Capcom projects frequently require this of employees).
The undeniably special rather awful character models that will supposedly be fixed with a day-one patch:
The game’s ugly graphical interface has been subject to criticism as well:
When the demo arrived a month ago, one particular player pointed out how awful Chun-Li’s walk cycle is (in addition to her face):
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will be making its way to Xbox One, PC and PS4 on September 19th.
And Morrigan will still have a smaller chest than normal. Damn censorship...
Dragon Ball Fighters Z is gonna be lit.
Yeah, it's hard to track the character in a horizontal plane with your phone being held vertically. If only there could be a way for your camera to film in a larger horizontal plane... alas, maybe in the future.
F westerners and their social justice and feminism. They're ruining everything by removing fun out of every possible orifice.
Capcom sucks.
They started sucking since RE4 in a much more wide way.
Why the fuck Chun-Li have a lazy eye? Bukkake session went wrong?
Wtf! Y'all making patches on purpose?