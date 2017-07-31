RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Otaku Dan


Persona 5 Anime Adaptation Announced

Persona5-Anime-Announcement-PV-1

Persona5-Anime-Announcement-PV-2

Persona5-Anime-Announcement-PV-3

Atlus has unveiled that the next entry into the Persona series will also be receiving its own anime adaptation, though many are hoping that this anime will not be the first step in a long line of Persona 5 content that will prevent a new game in the franchise (which happened with Persona 4).

An announcement PV:

The adaptation will be animated by A-1 Pictures and the seiyuu from the game will be reprising their roles for the anime; Persona 5 is slated to debut sometime in 2018.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Justin iZ Here
    Comment by Justin iZ Here
    18:44 31/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    so long as it's not as bad as that garbage P4 anime we got, I'm down for this, P5 was great. Not expecting anything though.

    Reply to Justin iZ Here


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Mahou Shoujo Ikusei Keikaku Full of Trauma
    Atelier Sophie Gameplay PV Talks Up A Storm
    Top 10 Most Anticipated Anime of Spring 2016
    Dragon Ball Super Quite A Hit
    MuchiMuchi Idol Gallery
    Shinozaki Ai “As Sexy As She Is Chubby”
    Toradora! Wallpaper Gallery
    Tsukiko Ero-Cosplay by Komugi Far From Petite


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments