Persona 5 Anime Adaptation Announced

Atlus has unveiled that the next entry into the Persona series will also be receiving its own anime adaptation, though many are hoping that this anime will not be the first step in a long line of Persona 5 content that will prevent a new game in the franchise (which happened with Persona 4).

An announcement PV:

The adaptation will be animated by A-1 Pictures and the seiyuu from the game will be reprising their roles for the anime; Persona 5 is slated to debut sometime in 2018.