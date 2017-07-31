North Korean ICBM Nearly Hits Hokkaido
- Date: Jul 31, 2017 03:51 JST
- Tags: Hokkaido, North Korea, Politics, War
The notorious Kim Jong Un has continued to make himself a more noticeable annoyance by launching a 2nd ICBM, this time landing in the Sea of Japan with the dictator proclaiming that best Korea is now capable of striking any part of the United States.
The missile launch, a continuation of the first missile test that happened not even a month ago, was conducted late at night, traveling about 1,000 km and flying to a height of about 3,500 km before finally landing in Japan’s exclusive economic zone 150 km northwest of Okushiri Island – about 18 km from the coast of Hokkaido.
The missile was visible from Hokkaido itself:
Flying for about 45 minutes, the ICBM lasted about 5 minutes longer than the first and apparently serves as proof that North Korea is now capable of launching a surprise attack on any part of the United States, according to Kim Jong Un – he further stated that the test was meant to “send a warning” to the US about its “senseless remarks” and “being lost to reason”:
“If the Yankees brandish the nuclear stick on this land again despite our repeated warnings, we will clearly teach them manners with the nuclear strategic force”.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stated in typical anemic terms that he condemns it but will not do anything in particular about it:
“In defiance of the international community’s strong protest and warning, North Korea again launched a ballistic missile. We strongly protest against North Korea and condemn this in the harshest words.”
“As long as North Korea continues with this kind of provocative action, there is no other choice than to work closely with the United States and South Korea, as well as with countries including China and Russia, and the international community, while further bolstering pressure on the reclusive country.”
As usual with North Korea, just what negotiating position the desperate state is attempting to bolster this time is a matter of some speculation…
Technically, they attacked Japan, right ? Did they even check there would be people on a boat around this place ?
Well to be fair. North and South Korea have been at war for the last 60+ years. Long with the United States and 'her' Allies of the UN. Being that Japan is an Ally of the USA. That would be close to having Japan call war against North Korea but the problem is. Japan does not have a standing army. Rather a Defense Force. JDF is not able to do shit against North Korea...unless NK stupidly decides to invade the mainland of Japan.
Yet NK is close to wanting to start a war and going to drag China into it. So China should so backhand NK. As a war would kill China's economy. 60 years has changed China since the time of the Korea War. China is very much apart of the Global Market. And China getting dragged into a war would so cripple the Global Market. Sometimes War is bad for business.
So I hope major that China backhands that short ass man. Because it would, help China's image and maintain the order of the bottomline for every nation that is with the times.
With nearly anyone as U.S. president other than Trump there would be a rational way to move forward. As it is he cannot even name an ambassador to S.K.
China is not going to listen to Trump and they are not concerned at all with DPRK.
It looks to me like Un is well aware of this.
Funny you mention Trump as irrational when it was the Husband of your beloved Hillary Clinton and EX President who gave all ICBM technology to China's... Allied and commercial partner of the North Korea..