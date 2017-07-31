Dragon Quest XI Impressive in More Ways Than One

Praise has already begun to gush in for Dragon Quest XI as players have been astounded by the RPG’s enjoyable features, providing them with the turn-based RPG action they’ve likely been desiring for years and hopefully bringing them even more with the next game (which many are hoping will require less than 5 years, unlike this title).

Dragon Quest XI’s splendid water effects have been one of the elements that players have been obsessing over:

A significant amount of sexiness is also present in the game thanks to the addition of the dancer’s outfit, which also allows the wearer to perform a cute dance:

Attempting to unearth some sexy secrets, one particular player tried to look up the skirt of one of the game’s characters for 30 minutes, only to unfortunately be met with shorts as opposed to pantsu:

Dragon Quest XI is available now for the PS4 and 3DS, a western version is slated to come in 2018.