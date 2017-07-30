RSSChannel

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-1

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-4

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-15

Hordes of older ladies flocked to Tianjin recently to participate in an annual bikini contest for the elderly, proving China may not be lagging the west when it comes to peak degeneracy after all…

Participants were required to be at least 55 years old or even more ancient, with the average age of contestants usually hovering around 70; sadly, this year over 400 elderly individuals took part in the event:

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-2

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-3

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-5

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-6

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-7

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-8

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-9

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-10

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-11

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-12

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-13

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-14

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-16

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-17

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-18

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-19

Tianjin-Elderly-Bikini-Contest-2017-20

The Tianjin Bikini Contest is hosted by both the local senior citizens committee and a charity foundation, which seek to provide older women with a way of expressive themselves whilst showing that beauty is only “skin-deep”.



    Comment by Anonymous
    02:35 30/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    ehh. Still would.

