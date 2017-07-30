Sin Nanatsu no Taizai BD Full of Good Vibrations
- Date: Jul 30, 2017 02:06 JST
- Tags: BD, Censorship, Comparison, DVD Extras, Image Gallery, Oppai, Sin Nanatsu, TNK
Luscious demon girl anime Sin Nanatsu no Taizai has once again obliterated its censorship for its 2nd BD release, additionally boasting a bonus animation filled with naughty girl-on-girl action and vaginal band-aids that will surely make watchers desperately desire a new season.
The intense nude service of the BD can be seen on the left whilst the aggravatingly censored TV version can be seen on the right:
The bonus animation:
Omake:
Sin Nanatsu no Taizai can give otaku another means of sating their loneliness with its 2nd BD now.
The last episode is finally out, by the way.