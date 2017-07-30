Pleasant Splash Girl “Squirting” Onahole
- Date: Jul 30, 2017 17:57 JST
A (possibly) new idea has been brought into the world of masturbation devices courtesy of the “Pleasant Splash Girl“, which comes equipped with an additional hole that can squirt fluids out when squeezed, allowing users to finally get that “shiofuki” experience without all the arm wrecking effort associated with a real woman.
Otaku can finally realize what it’s like to be squirted on now.